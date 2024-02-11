Racing Post logo
Super Bowl 58 MVP Betting Odds & Best Bets + 60/1 for the Kansas City Chiefs to win

Kansas City Chiefs to Win Super Bowl

Four years on, Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers meet again at the Super Bowl. The Chiefs came out on top 31-20 on that occasion and have the star man that is Patrick Mahomes, who is already a two-time winner of the Super Bowl MVP. Let us take a look at who might claim MVP this time and the exciting betting offers out there for Super Bowl 58.

Get 60-1 on the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl 58 with Paddy Power here

Image link

Super Bowl MVP: Patrick Mahomes @ 7/5 (Paddy Power)

Mahomes has already won two Super Bowls and there is no way the legendary quarterback will not be MVP if his team wins. There is no reason to think it will be different this year, given the makeup of the team. Travis Kelce is the only other superstar on the offence line and given the strength of the 49ers attack, it is likely to be a high-scoring game. Mahomes needs to put up big numbers if the Chiefs are to win.

Super Bowl MVP longshot: Deebo Samuel @ 20/1 (Paddy Power)

Unlike the Chiefs and Mahomes, Brock Purdy is not likely to be guaranteed MVP if the 49ers win. He has a lot of protection around him from some star players, including Samuel. He is capable of doing damage both through the air on the ground, giving him multiple outlets by which to victimise the Chiefs’ defence.

Note odds are accurate at the time of writing, and are subject to change

Super Bowl 58 betting offer: Get 60-1 for the Kansas City Chiefs to win

Get 60-1 for the Kansas City Chiefs to win the 2024 Super Bowl. All you have to do to claim this fantastic offer is sign up with Paddy Power and follow the instructions in this article.

  1. Sign up to Paddy Power through this link
  2. Click the sign up button on the homepage
  3. Create your username and password
  4. Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet
  5. Place a maximum £1 bet on the match odds market on Kansas City Chiefs to beat San Francisco 49'ers in Super Bowl 58
  6. If the Chiefs win, you will receive your free bets once your qualifying bet has settled
  7. Free bets are valid for 7 days

Super Bowl 58 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions:

  • New customer offer
  • Place a max £1 bet on the Match odds market on Chiefs to beat 49'ers, Sunday, February 11th
  • Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets
  • Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards are eligible
  • Excludes multiples & in-play bets. 
  • Terms & Conditions apply
  • Please gamble responsibly

Matt RennieReporter

Published on 11 February 2024inNFL tips

Last updated 10:00, 11 February 2024

