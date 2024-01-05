NFL Week 18 Saturday betting tips and predictions

Where to watch Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Sky Sports Action, 9.30pm

Best bet

Over 34.5 points

1pt 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens predictions

The first game of the final week of the NFL regular season officially means nothing to the Baltimore Ravens, who secured top seeding in the AFC playoffs with last week's 56-29 rout of the Miami Dolphins. They will be resting a number of their first-choice players for this game, including quarterback and MVP favourite Lamar Jackson, with Tyler Huntley set to start at quarterback.

In contrast, the Steelers' season is on the line as they need to win this game to have any chance of picking up a wild-card berth in the playoffs, unless the Jaguars lose and the Broncos win on Sunday. That's why the Steelers are favourite for this game, but the Ravens can't be counted out as the teams were in a similar situation in 2019 when Baltimore rested seven starters but still won the game 28-10.

The Ravens have better roster depth than most teams, so they can still give the Steelers a test. The best bet on this game, though, may be to go over on the low total points line.

The Steelers offence looked great against the Seahawks last week as running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren combined for 197 rushing yards and wide receiver George Pickens registered 131 receiving yards in a 30-23 win.

Pittsburgh have passed the 30-point mark in both of Mason Rudolph's starts at quarterback and he has retained the role even though starter Kenny Pickett is now available again. The Ravens should still be able to move the ball, leading to a higher total than the markets expect.

The lowdown

Venue M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Surface Grass

Weather Rain, 3C

Vegas line Steelers -3.5

Points line 35

Where to watch Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Sky Sports Action, 1.15am Saturday night

Best bet

Indianapolis Colts +1.5

1pt 10-11 general

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts predictions

The Saturday night shootout in NFL Week 18 is a straight win-and-you're-in contest, with either the Texans or Colts able to claim at least a wild-card place by winning their final regular-season game. The reward would be upgraded to the AFC South title if the Jaguars lose on Sunday, but the losing team's season will be over.

The Texans' rookie quarterback CJ Stroud has established himself as one of the best young passers in the league and is favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. However, it is a tough task and he will be without two of his top three wide receivers with Noah Brown joining Tank Dell on the injury list, leaving Nico Collins to carry the load. The Texans will also be without their best pass-rusher as Jonathan Greenard has been ruled out.

The Colts won the teams' first meeting 31-20 on the road in Week Two, and while much has changed since then, they are at home and the more experienced and healthier team. The Colts have their top offensive weapons back in action again in running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr and they represent the value as slight home underdogs.

The lowdown

Venue Lucas Oil Stadium

Surface Artificial

Weather Indoors

Vegas line Texans -1.5

Points line 47.5

Pickswise is the #1 destination for US sports betting, covering the NFL, NBA, MLB and more in unrivalled detail.

For all your US sports betting needs, make sure to check out Pickswise, the home of stateside picks, predictions and odds.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.