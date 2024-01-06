NFL Week 18 predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips: Dolphins can make a splash on final day

Where to watch

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Sky Sports Action, 6pm Sunday

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Sky Sports Action, 9.25pm Sunday

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Sky Sports Action, 1.20am Sunday night

Best bets for NFL Week 18

Titans +3.5

1pt 19-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Packers -3

1pt 20-21 bet365, Hills

Dolphins +2.5

1pt Evs general

New England Patriots

1pt 4-5 general

Buccaneers -4.5

1pt 10-11 general

Over 47.5 points in Seattle at Arizona

2pts 10-11 general

Ezekiel Elliott to score a touchdown

1pt 13-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

NFL Week 18 acca predictions

Patriots -1.5

Buccaneers -4.5

Browns +7

Cardinals +3



Price guide 11-1

This week's NFL TV game predictions

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans predictions

There are several meaningless games on the NFL Week 18 schedule as the regular season comes to a close, but the AFC South clash between the Jaguars and Titans is not one of them. The Jaguars will clinch the divisional title if they beat the already-eliminated Titans, but a defeat would leave them at the mercy of other results and they could still miss the playoffs entirely.

There is an injury doubt over Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who missed last week's win over Carolina with a shoulder injury, and a late decision could be made on whether he takes part, with CJ Beathard on standby to start again.

The handicap for this game has moved a couple of points in the Titans' favour as a result and Tennessee would love to spoil Jacksonville's season.

Mike Vrabel’s team thrive against the handicap as home underdogs (3-1-1 this season) and have a habit of bouncing back well from losses, such as their tame 26-3 defeat to Houston last week.

The Titans are playing only for pride, but they have plenty of that and can at least make the Jaguars work hard for their playoff place.

Best bet for Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Titans +3.5

1pt 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Verdict by Chris Farley

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers predictions

The Bears would love nothing more than to spoil the Packers' playoffs hopes, but history is not on their side. The Packers will secure a place in the wild-card round if they defeat the Bears at Lambeau Field, while the Bears are already eliminated but they have made this game interesting by hitting top form in the last few weeks.

They have won four of their last five games, including an impressive 28-13 win over the Lions and they hammered the Falcons 37-17 last week. The Packers have also fared better of late than for most of the season, winning five of their last seven games.

The Packers have won the last nine meetings between the teams and their first game this season wasn't even close as Green Bay won 38-20 in Week One. This game should be more competitive but the Packers should still get the job done at home.

They have scored 33 points in each of their last two games with quarterback Jordan Love looking more comfortable and recording seven touchdowns with no interceptions in the last three weeks. They can hold off the feisty Bears to get the result they need.

Best bet for Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Packers -3

1pt 20-21 bet365, Hills

Verdict by Alexa Giron

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins predictions

The last game of the NFL regular season should be a cracker. The AFC East title is on the line in Miami as the 11-5 Dolphins host the 10-6 Bills. The winner of the game will clinch the division, and while the Dolphins have already earned a playoff place whatever the result, the Bills may have to win to keep their season alive, depending on the results of earlier games.

Taking the points with the home team makes sense in a tricky game to weigh up. The Dolphins have defensive injury issues but they still have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and star receiver Tyreek Hill.

The Bills are a dangerous team to face on any given day, but they have turned in a lot of disappointing displays this season. Quarterback Josh Allen completed only 50 per cent of his passes for 169 yards against the Patriots last week and has thrown at least one interception in 13 of his 16 games this season.

Their wins over the Chargers and Patriots were not as convincing as they should have been and even if the Bills win the game it is likely to be close, so taking the points with Miami appeals.

Best bet for Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Dolphins +2.5

1pt Evs general

Verdict by John Martin

Phil Agius's Week 18 best bets

Money Line

New England Patriots

1pt 4-5 general

This could be one of the most significant games of Week 18 even though the Patriots and Jets have been been eliminated from the playoffs for some time. It may be New England head coach Bill Belichick's final game of a record-breaking coaching career, at least with the Patriots, and he has a great chance to go out on a winning note.

The Patriots have been terrible for most of the season, but their performances have improved over the last month with wins over the Steelers and Broncos and decent showings in defeat to playoff contenders in the Chiefs and Bills, covering double-figure handicaps as underdogs in both games.

They finish their campaign against the Jets, who have lost seven of their last nine games, and Belichick loves nothing more than beating the team he coached for just one day in 2000, with the Patriots winning the teams' last 15 meetings.

Handicap

Buccaneers -4.5

1pt 10-11 general

The Buccaneers made a real mess of their first attempt to clinch the AFC South title when losing 23-13 at home to the Saints last week, but they will be grateful to have another chance and ecstatic that they are playing the worst team in the league - the 2-14 Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers have lost eight of their last nine games and don't even have the compensation of getting the first pick in the draft next year as they have already traded that to the Bears. Their 21-18 loss to to the Bucs in Week 13 was actually one of their better performances, but the Bucs won't want to leave anything to chance this time and should be able to win by a clear margin.

Points

Over 47.5 points in Seattle at Arizona

2pts 10-11 general

The Cardinals are showing some late-season spark and after upsetting the Eagles 35-31 on the road last week they will be confident of taking it to the playoff-chasing Seahawks in their season finale.

The Seahawks have no choice but to be positive in this contest and both teams have more talent on offence than defence, so with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and running back James Conner in form, this game has the makings of a high-scoring shootout.

Props

Ezekiel Elliott anytime touchdown

1pt 13-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

It's not really a week for taking big swings in the player prop markets with the availability and usage of so many players in doubt, but one player who is highly likely to have a decent workload is Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Now leading the team's ground game after Rhamondre Stevenson was injured, Elliott has reached the end zone in three of the last four weeks and has a good chance of another touchdown.

