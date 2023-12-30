NFL Week 17 predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips: Dolphins to run Ravens close in crucial AFC clash

Where to watch

Best bets for NFL Week 17 predictions

Miami Dolphins +3.5

1pt 20-23 Betfair, Paddy Power

Cincinnati Bengals +6.5

1pt 10-11 general

Green Bay Packers

1pt 20-21 bet365, BoyleSports, Hills

Pittsburgh Steelers

1pt 31-20 Hills

LA Rams -5

2pts 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Over 49 points in San Francisco at Washington

1pt 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Chris Olave over 66.5 receiving yards in New Orleans at Tampa Bay

3pts 5-6 BoyleSports, Hills

NFL Week Week 17 acca predictions

Houston Texans to beat Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Rams -3 at New York Giants

New Orleans Saints +7 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons +7 at Chicago Bears

7-2 Coral, Ladbrokes

This week's NFL TV game predictions

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens predictions

The Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens both won big games in superb fashion in Week 16 with the Ravens particularly impressive in their dominant victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara.

Their defence was as fierce as it has been all year, forcing Brock Purdy into four interceptions. Lamar Jackson had another clean, productive performance and is now the MVP favourite, and adulation is at an all-time high for John Harbaugh’s squad.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, survived a late comeback attempt by the Cowboys in a closely fought game at Hard Rock Stadium, overcoming their poor form against elite teams. Dallas's performances this season have been markedly worse away from Texas, but it was still a sign that Mike McDaniel's team are Super Bowl contenders.

Although the Fins' offence was stellar, it was their defence which made the most impact, sacking Dak Prescott four times and holding the Cowboys to only 339 total yards. However, Miami still have something to prove on the road in this important contest in the battle to be the AFC's number one seed.

No team is in better form than Baltimore, and their offence is more versatile than Miami's, but a 3.5-point spread could underestimate the visitors.

The Dolphins have played near-perfect football since their Week 14 loss against Tennessee and they could keep this close.

Best bet for Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens

Miami Dolphins +3.5

1pt 20-23 Betfair, Paddy Power

Verdict by Chris Farley

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs predictions

This game won’t have quite the same amount of hype as it would if Joe Burrow were playing, but this Arrowhead showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs is still one of the most interesting on the Week 17 card.

These two teams have been the cream of the crop in the AFC over the last few years, there’s a real rivalry brewing between them, and it could be the Bengals who land the latest blow.

The Chiefs face a quick turnaround following their embarrassing Christmas Day loss to the Raiders, while Cincinnati have had extra time to prepare as they haven’t played since last Saturday.

Kansas City have struggled for any rhythm all season with Patrick Mahomes averaging less than seven yards per attempt for the year. The Chiefs have lost three of their last four games with their only win coming against lowly New England Patriots.

Everyone has jumped off the Jake Browning bandwagon because of one poor performance against the Steelers last week but he has led the Bengals to three wins in four starts at quarterback and they have scored at least 27 points in all three of those wins.

The Chiefs are not blowing teams out so the Bengals can at least stay within a touchdown of their hosts.

Best bet for Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals +6.5

1pt 10-11 general

Verdict by Andrew Ortenberg

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings predictions

It’s been a nightmare season at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings and they will again turn to rookie Jaren Hall for this must-win all-NFC North game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Vikings lost Kirk Cousins to an Achilles injury in October, traded for Josh Dobbs, rode that roller coaster for a few weeks, and then benched him. They started Hall for less than half a game before a concussion knocked him out and they also tried Nick Mullens for two weeks with nothing working particularly well.

Mullens' costly turnovers in the last two games have seen him benched but it’s impossible to know what to expect from his replacement Hall, who has had next-to-no playing time besides pre-season, when he wasn't particularly impressive.

He won’t have star tight end TJ Hockenson to throw to, and while the Packers are without star cornerback Jaire Alexander after last week's bizarre coin-toss mix-up, this should be a game in which they have some success against Hall.

The Vikings won the first meeting 24-10 in October but it’s fair to say these are two different teams now with Minnesota faltering and the Packers having won four of their last six games to keep their season alive.

There's not much between them in the betting but Jordan Love has proven himself to be a reliable quarterback who can lead Green Bay to a crucial victory.

Best bet for Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers

1pt 20-21 bet365, BoyleSports, Hills

Verdict by John Martin

Joe Champion's Week 17 best bets

Money Line

Pittsburgh Steelers

1pt 31-20 Hills

Mike Tomlin has never had a losing record in 16 previous seasons as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers and he can keep that statistic intact and boost his team's playoff hopes with a road win at Seattle.

With Mason Rudolph at quarterback, the Steelers produced their best offensive performance of the season in Week 16, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 34-11 as Rudolph threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns.

The Seahawks have reignited their own playoff chances with back-to-back narrow-margin wins over the Eagles and the Titans but Pittsburgh's defence, led by star linebacker TJ Watt, will put big pressure on Seattle QB Geno Smith.

Handicap

LA Rams -5

2pts 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

The Los Angeles Rams have won five of their last six matches, with their only loss coming against the Baltimore Ravens in overtime, and they can continue their playoff charge by dominating the New York Giants.

With a road meeting with the 49ers on the horizon, a victory this week is crucial for Los Angeles so coach Sean McVay will be in no mood to take any chances in the Meadowlands.

Each of the Rams' last four wins came by at least eight points and the Giants, who have turned to Tyrod Taylor at quarterback this week, might not be able to live with their visitors' offence.

Points

Over 49 points in San Francisco at Washington

1pt 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

The San Francisco 49ers' six-game winning run came to an end against the Ravens last week but they should bounce back in what is likely to be a high-scoring trip to Washington.

The Niners have been putting up big points both home and away in almost every game this year and Brock Purdy will be available despite leaving the game early against Baltimore last week.

The Commanders are at the tail end of a dismal season but they're still averaging over 20 points per game and scored 28 in defeat against a strong Jets defence last week.

Props

Chris Olave over 66.5 receiving yards

3pts 5-6 BoyleSports, Hills

Chris Olave has posted at least 94 receiving yards in four of his last five starts and the New Orleans wideout could go off again when the Saints meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a hugely significant NFC South clash.

Olave is quite clearly Derek Carr's top target and he's lining up against a Bucs defence who have allowed the most passing yards per game in the NFL this season.

