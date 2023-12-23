NFL Week 16 Christmas Eve predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips: Dolphins could be out of their depth against wounded Cowboys

Where to watch

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans predictions

The Browns head to Houston for the first act of a festive feast of NFL action following a wild victory over Chicago last week.

Cleveland overturned a ten-point deficit in the fourth quarter and scored 13 unanswered points to beat the Bears 20-17 on home soil.

However, while the Browns are 7-1 in Ohio, they are just 2-4 on the road and they look uneasy favourites this evening.

The Texans also pulled off a comeback win of their own last week, kicking an overtime field goal to beat Tennessee.

Houston’s star quarterback CJ Stroud missed that dramatic success and he is again set to be absent, so Case Keenum will start for the Texans against another back-up QB in the Browns’ Joe Flacco.

That shouldn’t curtail the potential for points, though, and with both sides averaging a respectable 22 per game this season, a total points line of 39.5 should be within reach.

Verdict by Alexa Giron

Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins predictions

Dallas’s five-game winning streak met an abrupt end against Buffalo last week as the Bills completely nullified a Cowboys offence which had been purring previously.

The 31-10 defeat was comfortably Dallas’s worst performance of the season but tonight’s handicap line for the Cowboys’ trip to Miami hints that bookmakers aren’t going to risk writing them off just yet.

The NFC East leaders are given a slender 1.5-point start at the Hard Rock Stadium and a return to the sunny climes of Miami could be just the thing Dallas need to get back on track.

Whereas Dallas have a point to prove, Miami are coming off a 30-0 thrashing of the New York Jets.

However, Dallas are a step up on the side from the Big Apple and the Dolphins have already found themselves out of their depth against elite sides Buffalo, Philadelphia and Kansas City this season.

Verdict by Chris Farley

New England Patriots at Denver Broncos predictions

Only one of these two teams has a shot at making the playoffs but there is reason to believe that there won’t be much between them at Mile High Stadium.

The Patriots’ absence from the post-season has long been confirmed and Denver, who are 7-7, will probably need to win at least two of their last three games to earn a wild-card berth.

The Broncos were thumped 42-17 by Detroit last week so while they are rightfully favourites to beat the 3-11 Pats, they aren’t the most solid of betting propositions, especially giving up a touchdown on the handicap.

New England’s defence will be the best unit on the field and they are belatedly starting to show some signs of life on the other side of the ball too.

Quarterback Bailey Zappe was 23 of 31 against the Chiefs last week and the Pats’ defence can keep them within one score of the Broncos.

Verdict by John Martin

