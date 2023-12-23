NFL Week 16 Christmas Day predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips: San Francisco 49ers to deliver the goods

Where to watch

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Sky Sports NFL, 6pm Monday

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Sky Sports NFL, 9.30pm Monday

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers

Sky Sports NFL, 1.15am Monday night

Best bets for NFL Week 16

Las Vegas Raiders +10 v Kansas City Chiefs

1pt 10-11 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

New York Giants +14 v Philadelphia Eagles

1pt 4-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

San Francisco 49ers -5.5 v Baltimore Ravens

3pts 9-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Christmas Day NFL predictions

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs predictions

The Las Vegas Raiders will hope to pull off a Christmas Day miracle when they head to Arrowhead to take on Super Bowl champions Kansas City.

And while a win on the road may elude them, the Raiders can keep the Chiefs within sight thanks to a ten-point handicap.

Kansas City scraped past the Patriots last week when Patrick Mahomes was intercepted twice and the Chiefs’ receivers were not on their game.

The Chiefs were 31-17 winners when these two sides met a month ago but Las Vegas put 63 points on the LA Chargers last week and could keep things slightly closer.

Best bet for Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders +10 v Kansas City Chiefs

1pt 10-11 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Verdict by Andrew Ortenberg

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles predictions

The Philadelphia Eagles won ten of their first 11 games this season but they enter their Christmas Day clash against the Giants in something of a crisis after losing three successive games.

They first suffered wide-margin losses to NFC rivals the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys, then on Monday night they looked to be doing just enough to put things right against the Seattle Seahawks, only to get mugged at the end of the game and lose 20-17.

It clearly is time for them to panic now, and being at home may not help the Eagles players if they get off to another slow start as the famously unforgiving fans need little incentive to turn on their own players.

The Giants have won only five times this season, but three of them were in their last four games under undrafted quarterback Tommy DeVito. The Giants defence is strong enough, though, and while the Eagles should win, they have not won by more than 14 points all season, so taking the Giants with the big start seems sensible.

Best bet for New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants +14 v Philadelphia Eagles

1pt 4-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Verdict by Phil Agius

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco predictions

The NFL Christmas schedule could not end on a better note as the two teams at the top of their respective conferences clash in Santa Clara.

It’s extremely rare to see any divisional leader given a handicap start approaching a touchdown, but AFC leaders Baltimore are underdogs of six points.

And it’s hard to argue with the layers’ stance because any side on the road to a healthy Niners side face an extremely tall order.

Baltimore deserve credit for their exceptional season and their wins over the Bengals, Rams, Jaguars and Lions read as well as any other side’s list of victims.

But this San Francisco side have few weaknesses, especially on offence, and they are 18-0 stretching back to last season when stars Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams have all been present.

Such offensive talent is one of the reasons they are worthy favourites to win the Super Bowl and the 49ers could flex their muscles on Christmas Day.

Best bet for Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco

San Francisco 49ers -5.5 v Baltimore Ravens

3pts 9-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Verdict by John Martin

Pickswise is the #1 destination for US sports betting, covering the NFL, NBA, MLB and more in unrivalled detail.

For all your US sports betting needs, make sure to check out Pickswise, the home of stateside picks, predictions and odds.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.