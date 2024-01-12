NFL Playoffs: Saturday Super Wild Card predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips: Champions can clear first hurdle

Where to watch

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans

Sky Sports NFL & Main Event, 9.30pm Saturday

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs

Sky Sports NFL, 1.10am Saturday night

Best bets for Saturday's NFL Super Wild Card playoff games

Browns -1.5

2pts 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Chiefs -4.5

2pts 10-11 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

This Saturday's NFL TV game predictions

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans predictions

The lowdown

Venue NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Surface Artificial

Weather Closed roof

Vegas line Browns -2

Points line 44.5

The first game of the NFL's Super Wild Card weekend is an intriguing contest between two teams who did not make the postseason last year.

Houston's CJ Stroud, one of the most impressive rookie quarterbacks to enter the league for years, is rated as a home underdog. He has helped to transform Houston from a 3-13-1 record last season to become the AFC South champions.

However, when first-time playoff quarterbacks go up against QBs who have been there before, the newcomers have covered the handicap at a rate of only 38 per cent.

The other issue for the Texans is that they have not beaten a top-20 defence since Week 6 and now they are facing the Browns' top-ranked unit in the NFL. Stroud is also short of receiving weapons due to injuries, leaving Nico Collins as his clear top target.

The Texans only just got past the Colts last week to make the playoffs and the Browns defence, led by Myles Garrett, is much stronger.

Cleveland, led by veteran quarterback Joe Flacco and wide receiver Amari Cooper's 265 receiving yards, won 36-22 in Houston on Christmas Eve, and although Stroud missed that game, the Browns should be able to win by at least a field goal in NRG Stadium again.

Best bet for Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans predictions

Browns -1.5

2pts 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs predictions

The lowdown

Venue Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Surface Grass

Weather Freezing with a chance of snow, -16C

Vegas line Dolphins +4.5

Points line 43.5

The second game of Saturday’s NFL doubleheader features defending Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs, who will host the Miami Dolphins in freezing conditions at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Dolphins' home loss to the Bills last week, on the heels of a hammering by the Ravens in Week 17, dropped them to the sixth seed in the AFC and they now have a 1-5 record this season when they have faced the other playoff teams, including a 21-14 loss to the Chiefs in Germany in Week Nine. The Dolphins have also been hit hard in the last few weeks by defensive injuries with key players Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Xavien Howard and Andrew Van Ginkel all ruled out.

The forecast suggests this could be the coldest game played in the NFL for several years, and the Florida-based Dolphins have lost all nine of their games since 2017 when the temperature has been below 4C. The Chiefs have not been the offensive force we have been used to this season, but they should be able to lean on their much-improved defence and a strong rushing attack led by Isiah Pacheco. They have been grinding out wins this year and that is exactly what will be required in harsh conditions on Saturday night.

Best bet for Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs -4.5

2pts 10-11 general

Pickswise is the #1 destination for US sports betting, covering the NFL, NBA, MLB and more in unrivalled detail.

For all your US sports betting needs, make sure to check out Pickswise, the home of stateside picks, predictions and odds.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.