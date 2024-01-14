NFL Playoffs: Monday's Super Wild Card predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips: Eagles' slump could continue

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts Credit: Scott Taetsch

Where to watch

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

Sky Sports NFL, 9.30pm Monday

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sky Sports NFL & Main Event, 1.15am Monday night

Best bets for Monday's NFL Super Wild Card playoff games

Under 37.5 points in Steelers at Bills

1pt 10-11 general

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3

2pts 17-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Monday's NFL TV game predictions

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills predictions

The lowdown

Venue Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, New York

Surface Artificial

Weather Chance of snow, -10C

Vegas line Bills -10

Points line 37.5

The Steelers and Bills are now set to face each other at Highmark Stadium on Monday after their original Sunday showdown was postponed due to a huge winter storm.

The Bills remain the biggest favourites of the NFL’s Super Wild Card weekend and while conditions should be slightly improved now the worst of the storm has passed through, it will still be extremely unpleasant for both teams in sub-zero temperatures and scoring will not be easy.

Buffalo won six of their last seven regular-season games to go from being at risk of missing the playoffs entirely to snatching the second seed in the AFC. That earned them a home game against the Steelers, who sneaked into the playoffs only as the seventh seeds on the final day of the season.

Pittsburgh will be without star defensive player TJ Watt, who has led the NFL in sacks for three years in a row, but this game is still set up to be an attritional affair between two defensive head coaches.

The Steelers’ run defence has improved in recent games and that should help to bring about a low-scoring contest, even if the Bills do find a way to make their extra quality count.

Best bet for Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

Under 37.5 points

1pt 10-11 general

Verdict by Chris Farley

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers predictions

The lowdown

Venue Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Surface Grass

Weather Chance of showers, 15C

Vegas line Eagles -3

Points line 43

The Eagles have provided one of the wildest storylines of the NFL season, starting by winning ten of their first 11 games but then falling apart and losing five of their last six. From being favourites to get the NFC number one seed, they fell to the fifth seed. They were blown out by the eliminated Giants last week in a game they were trying to win and their defence looks a shell of its former self, struggling to stop the pass.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with a finger injury and he will be without his leading wide receiver as AJ Brown has been ruled out with a knee issue.

The playoffs could not have come at a worse time for the Eagles and they may struggle once more even though they are favourites on the road against Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers’ biggest strength has been their defence and they are allowing only 19 points per game. In contrast to the Eagles, they started the season poorly but have now won five of their last six games.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been dealing with injuries but has thrown 28 touchdown passes in his first year with the team. The Eagles beat the Bucs 25-11 in Week Three, but they are both completely different teams now.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Bucs emulate Houston, the only other home underdogs this week, by winning their game outright, but they are worth an interest with the insurance of a three-point start.

Best bet for Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3

2pts 17-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Verdict by Alexa Giron

