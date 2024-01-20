NFL Playoffs: Sunday Divisional Playoff predictions, odds and betting tips: Lions and Bills set to progress

Where to watch

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions

Sky Sports NFL & Main Event, 8pm Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Sky Sports NFL,11.30pm Sunday

Best bets for Sunday's NFL Divisional Round playoff games

Detroit Lions -6

2pts 10-11 general

Buffalo Bills

2pts 8-11 Betfair

Sunday's NFL TV game predictions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions predictions

The lowdown

Venue Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Surface Artificial

Weather Indoor

Vegas line Buccaneers +6.5

Points line 49.5

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have exceeded expectations in reaching the divisional round of the NFL playoffs but their unlikely Super Bowl bid could come to an end at the hands of the Detroit Lions.

The Bucs have won six of their last seven games, including when dominating the Eagles in last week's 32-9 triumph. Head coach Todd Bowles has built a sound defence and quarterback Baker Mayfield has done a marvellous job in leading the offence.

However, Tampa Bay will have to cope with a massive upgrade in competition at Ford Field and it could be that Detroit, who won 20-6 when the teams met in the regular season in Florida, are just too strong.

This looks to be a mismatch for the Bucs. Detroit’s offence has been all about speed at Ford Field, where they've won seven of their last eight games, and while Tampa Bay's veteran defence remains stout, it is also not nearly as agile or athletic as it once was.

With Detroit's defence strong against the run, Mayfield and the Bucs' passing game will face tremendous pressure to keep the visitors in this contest, particularly as better defences have limited Tampa Bay’s production all year.

Detroit will be rocking, head coach Dan Campbell’s aggressive style counteracts Mayfield’s courage, and the Lions' hyper-speed offence is really tough for opposing teams to contend with – especially when they play at home.

Verdict by Chris Farley

Best bet for Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions -6

2pts 10-11 general

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills predictions

The lowdown

Venue Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Surface Artificial

Weather Cloudy, -5C

Vegas line Chiefs +2.5

Points line 45.5

The final playoff game of the weekend is a Week 14 rematch as the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Buffalo Bills for a place in the AFC Championship game.

The Bills were able to edge a 20-17 win at Arrowhead earlier this year and they will be looking to do likewise at their Highmark Stadium home.

Both of these teams cruised through the first round of the playoffs last week, with the Chiefs easing past a lacklustre Dolphins team in freezing temperatures, while the Bills looked unstoppable against the Steelers when their defence looked particularly impressive.

The Chiefs' offence has taken a few steps back this season and the defence has been carrying them all year. They have allowed only 17 points per game to opposing offences and that has been the driving force behind their progress to this stage.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains capable of magic but he can only do so much with his receivers dropping passes every game and even safety-valve tight end Travis Kelce has not been at his best.

The Bills, on the other hand, have won seven of their last eight games and have effectively been playing playoff football for over a month now, since they’ve constantly needed to win to even get to this position.

Sean McDermott’s team are firing on all cylinders. Their offence has been lethal behind Josh Allen’s dual-threat passing and run game, and they are averaging more than 26 points per game. Expect Allen to find ways of exposing the Chiefs' defence.

Verdict by Alexa Giron

Best bet for Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills

2pts 8-11 Betfair

