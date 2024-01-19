NFL Playoffs: Saturday Divisional Playoff predictions, odds and betting tips: Ravens can end Texans' run

Where to watch

Best bets for Saturday's NFL Divisional Round playoff games

Ravens -8.5

2pts 5-6 Coral, Ladbrokes

Packers +9.5

2pts 10-11 general

Saturday's NFL TV game predictions

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens predictions

The lowdown

Venue M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Surface Artificial

Weather Cold but dry, -3C

Vegas line Ravens -9.5

Points line 43.5

The Texans caused a stir with their scintillating performance in the first game of this season's playoffs as they beat the Browns 45-14 as home underdogs last week.

However, they should find it much tougher as they go on the road this time to try to take down another AFC North team in the Ravens.

Baltimore had last week off as the AFC top seeds and more importantly, they have quarterback Lamar Jackson fit and available for the post-season action this year after late-season injuries have hampered them in recent seasons.

The Texans' rookie QB CJ Stroud looked great last week as the Browns' top-ranked defence was dismantled, passing for 274 yards and three touchdowns, but Ravens defensive coordinator Mike McDonald is familiar with Stroud's game as he faced him when he was at Michigan and Stroud was at Ohio State. The teams also met in the opening week of this season when the Ravens cruised to a 25-9 home win.

The Texans defence benefited from getting some key players back from injury last week and scored two pick-sixes, but they face a different test in trying to hold back Jackson after going up against 38-year-old Joe Flacco. The Texans have been a great underdog story after going 3-13-1 last season, but the favourites should win this one comfortably.

Verdict by John Martin

Best bet for Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens

Ravens -8.5

2pts 5-6 Coral, Ladbrokes

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers predictions

The lowdown

Venue Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Surface Grass

Weather Light rain, 14C

Vegas line 49ers -9.5

Points line 50.5

The Packers are looking stronger now than they have all season and the underdogs look set to give NFC top seeds the 49ers a thorough test in Saturday's late NFL playoff game. Quarterback Jordan Love has made giant strides in his first season as the starter and handed the Cowboys their first loss in 17 home games in the wild-card round.

The 49ers fully deserved to have a bye last week after an impressive 12-5 season with Brock Purdy at quarterback, elite running back Christian McCaffrey, top wide receivers in Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and tough tight end George Kittle. They scored 29 points per game and conceded only 17.5, but most of their starters have had three weeks off from competitive action and could be rusty.

If the Packers manage to strike first, as they have in their last nine games, the 49ers could be up against it. And even if the 49ers have a decent lead late in the game, Love and his impressive and improving group of young wide receivers are capable of scoring late to get inside the big handicap.

That group could be strengthened this week as Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks led the way last week and Doubs had 151 receiving yards in the 48-32 win over Dallas, but top receivers Christian Watson and Jayden Reed may both be able to play bigger roles this time as they continue their comebacks from injuries.

This game could be much closer than the odds suggest.

Verdict by Chris Farley

Best bet for Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Packers +9.5

2pts 10-11 general

