Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show Usher's 1st Song, Taylor Swift Appearance? Tips, Odds + £30 Free Bet
One of America's greatest sporting events, Super Bowl 58, is nearly upon us, and you can bet on nearly everything to do with what happens at it. Its renowned halftime show this year will be done by Usher, so let us take a look at the odds and best bets to make on what should be a magnificent performance.
Get £30 in free bets when you bet £10 with Sky Bet for Super Bowl 58 on the Halftime Show Usher's 1st Song here
Sky Bet offer: Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show Usher's 1st Song Betting Tips & Odds + £30 Free Bets
Usher's first song: 'Dj Got Us Fallin' In Love' @8/1 (Sky Bet)
This is pretty much a lottery pick, so the best thing to do is pick one at relatively bigger odds, so it gives you a larger payout. You want to start with an upbeat, fast-paced song with a recognisable rift, but not one of Usher's best-known classics, which this song satisfies both of those requirements.
Total songs performed by Usher: Over 8.5 @4/9 (Sky Bet)
Most artists do not sing their songs in its full entirety, but roll through bits of pieces of them at a rapid rate. Usher has many tunes which are a hit with the fans and he will want to appease them as much as possible. The betting suggests he will have guests lined up too, so the more guests the more songs there will be.
Special guest pick: Justin Bieber @1/2 (Sky Bet)
The crowd will be wanting Taylor Swift to come on to the stage, given she is Travis Kelce's girlfriend, but that is almost certain to not happen despite her being there. Usher was instrumental in Bieber’s musical development, have collaborated on plenty of songs over the years, and they go way back as fellow Atlanta residents. This would make plenty of sense.
Note that odds are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change
Super Bowl 58 betting offer: Halftime Show Usher's 1st Song Betting Tips & Odds + £30 Free Bets
Get yourself £30 in free bets when you bet £10 with Sky Bet for the 2024 Super Bowl and Usher's halftime show. All you have to do to claim this offer is sign up with Sky Bet and follow the instructions in this article
- Sign up to Sky Bet through this link
- Click the sign up button on the homepage
- Create your username and password
- Make a deposit of £5 or more using a card & place a bet
- Make a 5p qualifying bet on a relevant market
- Once your qualifying bet settles, you'll be credited with £10x3 bet tokens
- Free bets are valid for 30 days
Super Bowl 58 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions:
- NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY
- FIRST SINGLE & E/W BET ONLY
- 5P MINIMUM STAKE. ODDS OF 1/1 OR GREATER
- 3 X £10 BET TOKENS
- FREE BET STAKES NOT INCLUDED IN RETURNS
- FREE BETS EXCLUDE VIRTUALS
- FREE BETS ARE NON WITHDRAWABLE
- FREE BETS EXPIRE AFTER 30 DAYS
- ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS AND FURTHER T&CS APPLY
- 18+. BEGAMBLEAWARE.ORG
Published on 10 February 2024inNFL tips
Last updated 10:00, 10 February 2024
- Get a 60/1 for the Kansas City Chiefs Payout to Win with Paddy Power: Super Bowl 58 Enhanced Betting Offer
- Best Super Bowl 58 Anytime Touchdown Scorer Tips & Predictions for Chiefs vs 49ers + Get 60/1 for the Chiefs to Win
- Detroit Lions at San Francisco predictions, odds and betting tips
- Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens predictions, odds and betting tips
- NFL Playoffs: Sunday Divisional Playoff predictions, odds and betting tips
- Get a 60/1 for the Kansas City Chiefs Payout to Win with Paddy Power: Super Bowl 58 Enhanced Betting Offer
- Best Super Bowl 58 Anytime Touchdown Scorer Tips & Predictions for Chiefs vs 49ers + Get 60/1 for the Chiefs to Win
- Detroit Lions at San Francisco predictions, odds and betting tips
- Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens predictions, odds and betting tips
- NFL Playoffs: Sunday Divisional Playoff predictions, odds and betting tips