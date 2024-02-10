Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show Usher's 1st Song, Taylor Swift Appearance? Tips, Odds + £30 Free Bet

One of America's greatest sporting events, Super Bowl 58, is nearly upon us, and you can bet on nearly everything to do with what happens at it. Its renowned halftime show this year will be done by Usher, so let us take a look at the odds and best bets to make on what should be a magnificent performance.

Get £30 in free bets when you bet £10 with Sky Bet for Super Bowl 58 on the Halftime Show Usher's 1st Song here

Sky Bet offer: Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show Usher's 1st Song Betting Tips & Odds + £30 Free Bets

Usher's first song: 'Dj Got Us Fallin' In Love' @8/1 (Sky Bet)

This is pretty much a lottery pick, so the best thing to do is pick one at relatively bigger odds, so it gives you a larger payout. You want to start with an upbeat, fast-paced song with a recognisable rift, but not one of Usher's best-known classics, which this song satisfies both of those requirements.

Total songs performed by Usher: Over 8.5 @4/9 (Sky Bet)

Most artists do not sing their songs in its full entirety, but roll through bits of pieces of them at a rapid rate. Usher has many tunes which are a hit with the fans and he will want to appease them as much as possible. The betting suggests he will have guests lined up too, so the more guests the more songs there will be.

Special guest pick: Justin Bieber @1/2 (Sky Bet)

The crowd will be wanting Taylor Swift to come on to the stage, given she is Travis Kelce's girlfriend, but that is almost certain to not happen despite her being there. Usher was instrumental in Bieber’s musical development, have collaborated on plenty of songs over the years, and they go way back as fellow Atlanta residents. This would make plenty of sense.

Note that odds are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change



Super Bowl 58 betting offer: Halftime Show Usher's 1st Song Betting Tips & Odds + £30 Free Bets

Get yourself £30 in free bets when you bet £10 with Sky Bet for the 2024 Super Bowl and Usher's halftime show. All you have to do to claim this offer is sign up with Sky Bet and follow the instructions in this article

Sign up to Sky Bet through this link Click the sign up button on the homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £5 or more using a card & place a bet Make a 5p qualifying bet on a relevant market Once your qualifying bet settles, you'll be credited with £10x3 bet tokens Free bets are valid for 30 days

Super Bowl 58 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions: