Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens predictions, odds and betting tips for the AFC Championship Game: get £30 in Sky Bet free bets

Where to watch Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

The AFC Championship game is live on Sky Sports Main Event & NFL, 8pm Sunday

Best bets for Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs +5

2pts 4-5 general

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens predictions

The lowdown

Venue M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Surface Grass

Weather Rain, 8C

Vegas line Ravens -4

Points line 44.5

The AFC Championship game is a cracker this season as Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs go on the road to tackle number one seeds the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The Chiefs have reached this stage for an incredible sixth straight season, winning three of the previous five and going on to Super Bowl glory twice in the last four years. Head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are in the hunt for more success but they have not looked the dominant force of previous seasons for much of this year and lost four of their last eight regular-season games. They saw off an injury-hit Dolphins team in the wild-card round, but produced their best performance for some time to beat the Bills 27-24 in an epic encounter last week.

That improvement by the Chiefs will be a concern for the Ravens, who made no mistake when swatting away the Texans 34-10 in their opening playoff game after earning a first-round bye.

Both these teams have MVP quarterbacks, elite defences and smart coaching staffs, but the handicap has moved so far in Baltimore's favour now that the Chiefs have to be the pick.

Mahomes elevates his teammates the way Tom Brady did for so long with New England and while the Ravens’ defence is much better than the Bills', the QB finally got some help from his receivers last week as Marquez Valdes-Scantling made some crucial catches and tight end Travis Kelce was back in top form with 75 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The Bills were able to run the ball well in the first half, but Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo shut that down after the interval and will need to do the same against the relentless Baltimore running game.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is an incredible player, but this is the biggest game of his career while this is Mahomes’ sixth AFC Championship game. That experience should count and the healthy handicap start the Chiefs are being offered could make a big difference to bettors too.

