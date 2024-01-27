Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers predictions, odds and betting tips for the NFC Championship Game: get £30 in Sky Bet free bets

Sky Bet are offering £30 in free bets when new customers bet on the NFL playoffs. Read on to find out more.

Where to watch Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers

The NFC Championship game is live on Sky Sports Main Event & NFL, 11.30pm Sunday

Best bets for Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers

Detroit Lions +7.5

2pts 20-23 general

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers predictions

The lowdown

Venue Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

Surface Grass

Weather Partly cloudy, 21C

Vegas line 49ers -7.5

Points line 52

The San Francisco 49ers have built a championship-calibre roster over the last few seasons and the NFC number one seeds are hot favourites to reach their second Super Bowl under head coach Kyle Shanahan. However, they can expect to get the best shot from a hungry and improving Detroit Lions team who are looking to give their success-starved franchise a first Super Bowl appearance.

Whichever team progresses to the big game in Las Vegas, the Lions look to be the value bet getting a big handicap start. The 49ers found a way to win against the Packers last week but they looked to be heading for a surprise exit for much of the game. Quarterback Brock Purdy was underwhelming for long spells but he came alive on their final drive, a 12-play, 69-yard march that led to the winning touchdown by running back Christian McCaffrey with just over a minute left in a 24-21 home victory.

Purdy has never played on a stage this big - the 49ers' defeat at this point last season came after he was forced off the field due to injury having thrown just four passes against the Eagles in a 31-7 loss.

The Niners received a huge boost going into this game when top wide receiver Deebo Samuel was cleared to play after leaving the Packers game with a shoulder injury and the pleasant weather forecast should also be a benefit for Purdy, who struggled in the rain.

The Lions are the outsiders of the final four teams in contention but they have thrived in that role since head coach Dan Campbell took over. They have already posted a pair of home wins in the playoffs over the Rams and Buccaneers and must now show they can perform on the road too.

Quarterback Jared Goff is in top form and they have been running the ball well with David Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, while their defence have made big plays when it matters. The Lions will be tough opponents for the 49ers to subdue and even if they come up short, they should have a good chance of at least covering the sizeable handicap.

