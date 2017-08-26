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Gaelic Games

Tyrone have the tools to cull the champions and book final ticket

Tyrone have the tools to cull the champions and book final ticket

icon
Gaelic Games
Do not expect replay to be as entertaining as drawn encounter
Do not expect replay to be as entertaining as drawn encounter
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Gaelic Games
Cork can receive confidence booster with wide-margin win
Cork can receive confidence booster with wide-margin win
icon
Gaelic Games
Tyrone can finish on top of the pile after promotion
Tyrone can finish on top of the pile after promotion
icon
Gaelic Games
Tyrone have the tools to cull the champions and book final ticket

Tyrone have the tools to cull the champions and book final ticket

icon
Gaelic Games
Do not expect replay to be as entertaining as drawn encounter
Do not expect replay to be as entertaining as drawn encounter
No goals looks a decent bet
icon
Gaelic Games
Cork can receive confidence booster with wide-margin win
icon
Gaelic Games
Tyrone can finish on top of the pile after promotion
icon
Gaelic Games
Cork can receive confidence booster with wide-margin win
icon
Gaelic Games
Tyrone can finish on top of the pile after promotion
icon
Gaelic Games