Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

Kick-offs 3pm

Best bets

Annan draw no bet

1pt 6-4 bet365

Queen of the South

1pt 13-8 Betfair, BoyleSports

Scottish football predictions

Game of the day on the final weekend in Scotland’s lower divisions has to be the League One relegation dust-up between Stirling and Annan.

Stirling are currently in the relegation playoff place in ninth and need to beat Annan - who they trail on goal difference - to leapfrog them into eighth.

But it’s Annan who head to Forthbank in far better form with just one loss in their last ten, a run of fixtures which include a pair of draws against mighty Falkirk.

Stirling have won just three times since the end of January - two against woeful Edinburgh - and lost 2-1 at Annan when these two last met. Annan look a decent price and certainly merit support with the draw no bet as back-up.

At the other end of the table, Montrose have limped into the Championship playoffs and boss Stewart Petrie has already said he will rest players against Queen of the South.

Petrie knows they will be playing again on Tuesday in the first leg of their semi-final so it’s hard to believe he will take any risks with his key men.

And that has to hand Queen of the South some sort of a chance at Links Park. Queens have finished a fairly dire campaign showing some fight with just one loss in their last six to ease away from any relegation worries.

They have managed five clean sheets in their last six as well so look worth an interest in this one.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.