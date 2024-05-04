Sunday's Bundesliga and La Liga predictions and free football tips

ADD IMAGE HERE

Best bets

Union Berlin to beat Bochum

Sky Sports Arena, 2.30pm Sunday

2pts 19-20 general

Real Betis to beat Osasuna

Premier Sports 1 & LaLigaTV, 1pm Sunday

1pt 13-10 general

Sunday's European football predictions

There is a crunch clash at the bottom of the Bundesliga on Sunday and Union Berlin can ease their relegation fears with a home victory over poor travellers Bochum.

Both teams are just outside the bottom three, having each taken 30 points from 31 games, but there is the feeling that Union Berlin have more gears to call upon than their visitors.

Union Berlin finished fourth last year and competed in the Champions League group stage this season so are evidently underachieving and one win in nine has piled on the pressure.

But for all their struggles Nenad Bjelica’s side have won five of their last nine home league games with their three defeats coming against champions Bayer Leverkusen and Champions League semi-finalists Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

And they should be able to bolster that record against Bochum, who boast the worst away form in the German top flight, having taken only seven points from 15 road outings while seven of their last eight road outings have ended in defeat.

Another wager worth having on Sunday comes from La Liga, where Real Betis can keep the pressure on Real Sociedad in the battle for European qualification.

Betis have taken seven points from their last three league games, which includes an impressive 2-1 victory away at Valencia, to keep their top-six hopes alive.

While the stakes for Manuel Pellegrini’s side remain high, the season seems to be fizzling out for Osasuna, who are in the bottom half after losing three on the bounce.

Osasuna have lost five of their last six games, failing to score in three of those defeats, and may be there for the taking.

