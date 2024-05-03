Saturday's Bundesliga and La Liga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Freiburg to beat Cologne

Sky Sports Arena, 5.30pm

1pt 19-10 Betfair, BoyleSports, Coral

Real Madrid to win to nil v Cadiz

Kick-off 3.15pm

1pt 6-5 Coral

Saturday European football predictions

Freiburg can leave Cologne on the brink of relegation from the Bundesliga with victory at the RheinEnergie Stadium on Saturday.

The Billy Goats are five points adrift of the relegation playoff position with three games remaining and will be demoted to Bundesliga 2 if they lose to Freiburg and Mainz win against Heidenheim on Sunday.

But even if their fate is not sealed this weekend, relegation looks only a matter of time for a side who have been poor all season long, picking up just four wins from 31 matches.

They have struggled in front of goal – no Bundesliga club has netted fewer goals than Cologne's 24 – and they look there for the taking.

Freiburg are unlikely to make the top six with Eintracht Frankfurt five points ahead of them but they can be expected to keep fighting until the end.

They slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Wolfsburg last time out but were leading and in control of that match until Kiliann Sildillia was sent off just after the hour mark.

Wolfsburg scored two late goals to flip the game on its head but Freiburg had lost just one of their four games prior to that setback, posting away wins at Borussia Monchengladbach and Darmstadt.

Real Madrid's Champions League semi-final tie with Bayern Munich will be at the forefront of their minds but they can inch closer to regaining the La Liga title with a routine win over Cadiz on Saturday.

Los Blancos have an 11-point advantage at the summit with five games to play and they should not fluff their lines this weekend.

A watertight defence has been central to their success. Real have conceded only 22 goals in 33 league matches and have kept a league-high 17 clean sheets.

Cadiz have failed to get on the scoresheet against both Barcelona and Real Sociedad recently and, having averaged a measly 0.69 goals per game in La Liga this term, they are unlikely to trouble the champions-elect.

