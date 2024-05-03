Women's Super League predictions and free football tips

Where to watch

Chelsea Women vs Bristol City Women

Sky Sports Football & Premier League, 6.45pm Sunday

Manchester City Women vs Arsenal Women

BBC One, 2.15pm Sunday

Everton Women vs Tottenham Women

Sky Sports Mix & Sky Showcase, midday Saturday

Best bets

Manchester City to beat Arsenal

2pts 23-20 bet365

Tottenham to beat Everton

1pt 19-20 bet365

Women's Super League predictions

Arsenal are no longer able to win the Women's Super League this season and it was easy to see why in their tepid draw with Everton last Sunday.

The Gunners were wasteful in the final third at Walton Hall Park, failing to make the most of their 17 shots until Alessia Russo struck in the 80th minute.

But Arsenal's inability to take their chances was punished by the Toffees' Isabella Hobson, who at just 16 years of age became the youngest scorer in WSL history to snatch a 1-1 draw for Everton.

Arsenal could again struggle in their penultimate match of the season against a Manchester City closing in on the title.

City hold a six-point lead over Chelsea at the top, having played one game more, and are within touching distance of the title heading into this weekend's contest in Manchester.

They have won their last five league contests by an aggregate 20-3 scoreline and appear to be taking on the deflated Gunners at the perfect time.

Tottenham earned a respectable point in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United in their last away contest and they can go one better when they face Everton on Saturday.

Spurs are unbeaten in their last six games while Everton are eight points behind them in the WSL standings.

