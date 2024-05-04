National League playoff final predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Best bets

Draw and both teams to score

TNT Sports 2, 3pm Sunday

2pts 10-3 bet365, Ladbrokes

National League playoff final predictions

There will be a new team in League Two next season with the winner of the National League playoff final between Bromley and Solihull Moors to make their debut in the Football League.

The clash at Wembley is set to be close with little between the two sides this season. Sunday will be the teams' fourth meeting this season following a draw at Solihull, a 2-1 away for the Moors in the FA Trophy and most recently a 3-0 home victory for Bromley just three weeks ago.

However, since that defeat, Solihull have been flying with three wins on the bounce, including a a 4-2 victory over Halifax and a shock 4-0 thrashing of Barnet as they progressed through the playoffs to reach Wembley.

Just five points split the sides throughout the regular season and inconsistency has been a constant issue for both teams. The betting slightly favours Bromley for promotion at 4-5 but there is little in it with Solihull available at 10-11 to be playing league football next season.

With two such evenly matched sides the value may be in backing the game to go into extra time with the draw available at 12-5, whilst adding both teams to score appeals.

Bromley scored in 78 percent of their matches through the season with Solihull holding an even better record of 87 percent, whilst both teams scored in 61 percent of the Moors matches and 57 percent of the Ravens. A tight match that goes the full 120 minutes plus could be on the cards.

