James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Best bets

Bournemouth to beat Brentford

3pm Saturday

2pts Evs Betfair

Over 3.5 goals in MK Dons vs Crawley

Sky Sports Football, 7.45pm Saturday

2pts 6-5 general

Andrej Kramaric to be first goalscorer vs Darmstadt

2.30pm Sunday

1pt 9-2 general

Best Premier League bet

Bournemouth vs Brentford

3pm Saturday

Bournemouth's 3-0 defeat at Arsenal last weekend means they have taken just one point from ten matches against the Premier League's top five this season.

Fortunately for the Cherries, they have an excellent record against the rest of the division and are worth backing to claim a fifth win in six home games when they host Brentford.

Before losing to the title-chasing Gunners, Bournemouth had beaten Brighton 3-0 in their last home fixture and won 1-0 at Wolves despite a late red card for Milos Kerkez.

That defensive steel, along with Lewis Cook's classy performances in midfield and the goal threats of striker Dominic Solanke and wingers Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo, could prove too much for lowly Brentford.

Five of the Bees' nine league wins this season came against teams in the bottom four and they have failed to score in their last two matches, losing 1-0 at Everton, who hit the woodwork twice, and mustering only seven shots in last weekend's 0-0 draw at home to Fulham.

Best EFL bet

MK Dons vs Crawley

Sky Sports Football, 7.45pm Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday qualified from last season's League One playoff semi-final against Peterborough despite losing the first leg 4-0 and MK Dons need a comeback of a similar scale against League Two rivals Crawley.

The first leg in Sussex was postponed for 24 hours due to a waterlogged pitch but it was worth the wait for the hosts, who ran out 3-0 winners in an open contest.

Handsome away victories at Tranmere (3-1), Newport County (4-0) and promoted Mansfield (4-1) powered Crawley's late charge into the playoff places although they lost 4-1 at Wrexham and drew 2-2 at relegated Sutton on their last two regular-season road trips.

Over 3.5 goals looks a solid bet given the balance of the tie, especially as MK Dons scored 19 goals and conceded ten in their last six home league matches.

Best European bet

Darmstadt vs Hoffenheim

2.30pm Sunday

Relegated Darmstadt have won only one of their 16 home matches in the Bundesliga and they may struggle to add to that tally against Hoffenheim on Sunday.

The visitors earned a 1-1 draw with in-form RB Leipzig last weekend thanks to a late equaliser from Croatian forward Andrej Kramaric, who also scored twice in their last away fixture, a 3-2 loss at Bochum.

Kramaric has 12 Bundesliga goals from just 23 starts this season and he merits a bet to open the scoring at Darmstadt, as he did from the penalty spot in the reverse fixture, which ended 3-3 in December.

He has scored four goals in his last five league appearances, firing in 14 shots in his last three outings against Leipzig, Bochum and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Genoa

Relegation-threatened Sassuolo beat champions Inter in their last Serie A game but had lost their previous two by an aggregate score of 8-1 and should be opposed at Genoa

Blowout

Paris St-Germain

Tuesday's Champions League semi-final exit against Borussia Dortmund was a huge blow to PSG and visitors Toulouse have won their last three Ligue 1 away games

Accumulator

Newcastle 1-2, Bournemouth 19-20, Genoa 6-5, Hoffenheim 4-6. £1 accumulator returns £10.75 with Coral and Ladbrokes.

Both teams to score

Games at Nottingham Forest 4-9, MK Dons 1-2, Bochum 1-2. £1 accumulator returns £3.24 with bet365.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.