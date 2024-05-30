Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

Both teams to score in Drogheda v Shamrock Rovers

7.45pm Friday

3pts 5-6 Coral, Ladbrokes

Galway United +0.25 on Asian handicap v St Patrick's

7.45pm Friday

3pts 9-10 bet365

Johnny Kenny top Premier Division goalscorer

2pts 9-1 Paddy Power

League of Ireland weekend predictions

This League of Ireland Premier Division campaign has been full of low-scoring games, but Drogheda have tended to buck that trend, and they should trouble Shamrock Rovers on Friday evening.

Rovers' defence of their title – they are pursuing a historic five in a row – has never looked so shaky.

They were good early on against Shelbourne last weekend but again pressed the self-destruct button and now trail leaders Shels by nine points.

Defensively, it is a long time since they have looked so porous.

Drogheda's 17 games have featured 49 goals - a higher tally than any other side - but Rovers are next on that list with 47.

It looks likely that there will be goals at Weavers Park on Friday night, probably at both ends.

Johnny Kenny has emerged as Rovers' main goal threat and he is well worth a bet at 9-1 to finish the season as the section's top scorer. He is on seven, two off the lead, and should get plenty more chances this year.

The Stephen Kenny-John Caulfield rivalry of the epic Dundalk and Cork City title races returns. Kenny is now at struggling St Patrick's while Caulfield is overseeing a remarkable resurgence at Galway United.

United are available at single-figure prices for the league title with some firms after a nine-match unbeaten run.

Galway started favourites when Pat's came to Terryland in week one. What looked bizarre at the time now makes a great deal more sense, and given how well-organised United are, they can be fancied to get something at Richmond Park, especially with Saints missing players. Backing Galway with a 0.25-goal start on the Asian handicap pays out in full if they win while a draw is a half-stakes winner.

Shelbourne should get the job gone against a Sligo Rovers team that is badly shorn of fit players.

This is a massive game for the leaders, who are favourites with some firms to win the Premier Division, having been 25-1 shots before the season started.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.