Epsom Derby betting offer: get £40 in free bets with Ladbrokes for the big race at Epsom

The Epsom Derby festival is well under way and it's not long until the main event – the Derby itself. We've already been treated to some terrific racing action with the Oaks living up to the excitement, as Ezeliya secured an impressive win for Dermot Weld.

But now all eyes turn to the second Classic of the festival, the Betfred Derby on Saturday.

Epsom Derby preview and racing tips

Ambiente Friendly @13-2 with Ladbrokes

After a disappointing run in the 2,000 Guineas, it's difficult to back the unpredictable favourite City of Troy. Ambiente Friendly, on the other hand, was impressive in the Lingfield Derby Trial and is arguably the form horse for this year's race. Don't worry about the ground, though, as he doesn't need a road and it should be fine for him by racetime.

Ancient Wisdom @13-2 with Ladbrokes

Ancient Wisdom may not be the standout three-year-old colt this season, but that's not a requirement to win this year's Derby. His juvenile form is proving to be outstanding, having comfortably beaten rivals such as Ambiente Friendly, Dancing Gemini, Diego Velazquez, Devil's Point, and Chief Little Rock. Despite being outperformed by Economics in the Dante, he's expected to show significant improvement, and Charlie Appleby is confident that the longer distance will suit him well. Additionally, any softness in the ground, which seems likely at this stage, will work in his favour.

