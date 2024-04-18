James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Best bets

Nottingham Forest draw no bet v Everton

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 1.30pm Sunday

2pts 13-8 bet365

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals in Coventry v Manchester United

ITV1, 3.30pm Sunday

2pts 10-11 general

Blackburn to win to nil v Sheffield Wednesday

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 12.30pm Sunday

1pt 5-2 general

Wilfried Singo to be shown a card v Brest

TNT Sports 3, 4.05pm Sunday

1pt 11-4 bet365

Best Premier League bet

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 1.30pm Sunday

Everton and Nottingham Forest's bids for Premier League survival have been complicated by points deductions so Sunday's clash at Goodison Park is a crucial fixture for both clubs.

The Toffees scraped a 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Burnley in their last home match, ending a 13-game winless streak, but they came crashing down to earth in Monday's dismal 6-0 defeat at Chelsea.

Forest are poor travellers, winning only three of their 35 away fixtures since the start of 2022-23. However, they have lost only one of their last five games, including a 3-1 home win over Fulham and a 1-1 draw at Luton, who equalised in the 89th minute, and are worth backing with the draw no bet at Goodison.

Best FA Cup bet

Coventry v Manchester United

ITV1, 3.30pm Sunday

Coventry have scored 19 goals in five FA Cup ties this season, beating Premier League Wolves 3-2 in a memorable quarter-final at Molineux, and they can contribute to an entertaining semi-final against Manchester United.

Ellis Simms and Haji Wright, Cov's goalscoring heroes at Wolves, have found the net 28 times between them in the Championship and they can trouble United's vulnerable defence.

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in six of Coventry's last seven matches and four of United's last five.

The exception for the Red Devils was last month's 1-1 draw at Brentford, who had 31 shots and hit the woodwork four times, and United may struggle to keep the Sky Blues quiet at Wembley.

Best EFL bet

Blackburn v Sheffield Wednesday

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 12.30pm Sunday

Blackburn's recent form has puzzled Championship punters as Rovers responded to a 5-0 defeat at Bristol City by beating promotion-chasing Leeds 1-0 at Elland Road last weekend.

Before the rout by the Robins, who scored with five of their seven shots on target, Blackburn had held in-form Southampton to a goalless draw and won 5-1 at Sunderland.

John Eustace's men remain uncomfortably close to the relegation zone but they should strengthen their position with a home win over second-bottom Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls have lost 15 of their 21 away matches this season, 11 of them to nil, and may be shut out at Ewood Park.

Best European bet

Brest v Monaco

TNT Sports 3, 4.05pm Sunday

Brest suffered a dramatic 4-3 Ligue 1 loss at Lyon last weekend and another lively encounter is expected when they host Monaco.

Both Brest and Lyon had a man sent off while Monaco's last three games have featured four red cards and their midfielders Aleksandr Golovin and Denis Zakaria are of interest in the card markets.

Monaco centre-back Wilfried Singo is also an eye-catching price to be booked. He made a game-high four tackles against Rennes last time out and has been cautioned in six of his last 13 appearances.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Lincoln

The Imps boosted their League One playoff hopes with a 1-0 win at Oxford on Tuesday while hosts Cheltenham have lost their last four at home

Blowout

Lille

The Ligue 1 side faced Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League on Thursday and visitors Strasbourg have picked up ten points from their last four games

Accumulator

Blackburn Evs, Birmingham 4-7, Lincoln 13-10, Torino 7-10. £1 accumulator returns £12.28 with Betfair.

Both teams to score

Games at Aston Villa 4-9, Luton 1-2, Doncaster 8-11. £1 accumulator returns £3.74 with bet365.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.