James Milton: Football predictions & free betting accumulator tips

Best bets

Brentford to beat Fulham

3pm Saturday

1pt 11-10 general

West Brom to win & under 3.5 goals vs Preston

12.30pm Saturday

3pts 21-20 BoyleSports

Under 2.5 goals in Monza vs Lazio

TNT Sports 3, 5pm Saturday

2pts 10-11 bet365

Best Premier League bet

Brentford vs Fulham

3pm Saturday

Brentford's forwards were frustrated in last weekend's forgettable 1-0 Premier League defeat at Everton but they should have more success when they host west-London rivals Fulham.

Thomas Frank's Bees had been unbeaten in five games before their narrow loss at Goodison Park, beating Sheffield United 2-0 and Luton 5-1 in their previous two outings.

Before those triumphs they had claimed impressive draws at home to Manchester United and Brighton and away at Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa.

Brentford scored three times in nine second-half minutes in their 3-3 draw at Villa Park and Frank should be able to unleash his first-choice front three of Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa against Fulham.

The Cottagers' campaign seems to be running out of steam and they managed only two shots on target in last weekend's 1-1 home draw with Crystal Palace.

Fulham won 2-0 at West Ham in their last away fixture but before that victory they had conceded eight goals and taken just one point from trips to Wolves, bottom club Sheffield United and relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.

Best EFL bet

West Brom vs Preston

12.30pm Saturday

Three straight defeats have loosened West Brom's grip on a Championship playoff spot, although the Baggies still start the final day two points clear of seventh-placed Hull with a healthy goal-difference advantage over the Tigers.

A home fixture against Preston should help West Brom get over the line as North End have failed to score in six of their last seven games, losing five of them.

They were beaten 3-0 at home by champions Leicester on Monday, mustering only one shot on target, and their last five away results were a 1-0 win at lowly Plymouth, 1-0 defeats at Birmingham and QPR, a goalless draw at Watford and a 3-0 loss at Southampton.

A defeat for West Brom would open the door for Hull so there may be an element of caution from the hosts, who are worth backing to win a game featuring under 3.5 goals.

Best European bet

Monza vs Lazio

TNT Sports 3, 5pm Saturday

Another tight contest looks likely in Serie A as Monza host a Lazio side chasing Champions League qualification.

Italy have earned five spots for next season's Champions League and Lazio have closed the gap on fifth-placed rivals Roma to four points by winning five of their last six matches.

However, three of their last four victories and two of their last three defeats were by a 1-0 scoreline so they are unlikely to cut loose against Monza.

The hosts drew 1-1 with Lazio in September's reverse fixture and have been involved in five goalless draws this season, the latest of which came away to in-form Bologna on April 13, so under 2.5 goals looks a solid bet.

Weekend accumulators

Banker

Cardiff

The mid-table Bluebirds should rack up a tenth away win of the Championship season at bottom club Rotherham, who have failed to score in ten of their last 11.

Blowout

Nottingham Forest

Relegated Sheffield United have scored 12 goals in their last eight games and can trouble a Forest side who have won just three of their last 36 away league matches.

Accumulator

Brentford 11-10, Newcastle Evs, Cardiff 23-20, Real Sociedad 1-3. £1 accumulator returns £12.01 with Betfair.

Both teams to score

Games at Arsenal 4-5, Coventry 4-7, Stuttgart 2-5. £1 accumulator returns £3.96 with bet365.

