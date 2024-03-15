Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Sunderland v QPR

Sunderland are on a six-game losing sequence for the first time since 2006 and their Championship struggles are likely to continue when they take on relegation-threatened QPR at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats reached the playoffs last season but any hope of mounting another promotion push has vanished over recent weeks.

Impatient Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has sacked both Tony Mowbray and Michael Beale and may soon be contemplating his next move because interim manager Mike Dodds has got off to a dreadful start with four straight defeats.

Dodds inherited an difficult situation and his problems have been exacerbated by a mounting injury crisis.

Star attacker Jack Clarke sustained an ankle injury in last month's 2-1 loss at Birmingham and has been joined in the treatment room by defenders Dan Ballard and Jenson Seelt, who suffered hamstring and knee injuries during last Saturday's 4-2 loss at Southampton.

Dodds also faces another weekend without his captain, Luke O'Nien, who completes a two-game suspension.

Given the absence of key players and Sunderland's general lack of confidence, it must be a relief that they are nine points above the relegation zone with only nine games left.

Fifth-bottom QPR are more precariously placed with just one point separating them from the drop zone but they are a team on the up having taken 18 points from the last ten games.

Marti Cifuentes's side have taken maximum points from three of their last four away matches and they look the likelier winners on Wearside.

Lincoln v Bristol Rovers

League One playoff-chasers Lincoln have caught the eye with thumping wins away to Barnsley (5-1) and at home to Cambridge (6-0) over the last seven days but they could be brought back down to earth with a failure to defeat mid-table Bristol Rovers at Sincil Bank.

The Imps have climbed to within three points of the top six but their midweek success over Cambridge came at a cost with injuries to on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell and striker Ben House.

Neither is expected to feature this weekend and their absences should encourage Rovers, who have been making steady progress.

The Pirates have taken ten points from their last five road trips, including wins at promotion-chasing Stevenage (3-2) and Leyton Orient (1-0), and they can secure at least a draw this weekend.

AFC Wimbledon v Newport

AFC Wimbledon climbed into the League Two playoff zone with Tuesday's 2-0 success at home to Gillingham and they can round off a positive week by defeating Newport at Plough Lane.

Johnnie Jackson's Wombles have taken ten points from their last four fixtures and they can see off the mid-table Exiles, who have tasted defeat on 11 of 18 fourth-tier road trips.

Colchester v Walsall

Colchester slipped into League Two's bottom two after the postponement of their scheduled Tuesday night fixture at home to Doncaster but they can boost their survival hopes by defeating playoff-chasing Walsall at the JobServe Community Stadium.

The relegation battle is heating up after an upturn in results from Forest Green, who have won back-to-back games.

Colchester find themselves in the relegation zone for the first time since October but their recent performances have not been too bad.

They have drawn their last three home games and can get the better of injury-hit Walsall, who have taken just one point from their last two fixtures.

