Expert Championship predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs 12.30pm

Best bets

Plymouth

2pts 5-2 bet365

Leicester

3pts 4-6 general

QPR draw no bet

1pt 7-5 Betfair

Dan Childs's Championship predictions

Plymouth are battling to avoid relegation on the final day of the Championship season and the Pilgrims can guarantee their survival by defeating playoff-chasing Hull at Home Park.

Staying up was always going to be a challenge for Argyle, who are competing at this level for the first time since 2010.

However, the Devonians have stayed out of the drop zone throughout the last nine months and can produce one more big performance to see off the Tigers, who are scrambling to gatecrash the top six.

Successive away defeats at Stoke and Millwall have prolonged the agony for Plymouth fans, who are desperate to see their club build on last season's League One title success.

But Arygle supporters have witnessed plenty of strong home showings this term, including a battling 1-0 success at home to champions Leicester three weeks ago.

Nine of Plymouth's 12 league victories have come in Devon and they can produce one more rousing Home Park performance to see off Hull, who may fall agonisingly short in their promotion quest.

Hull demonstrated plenty of ambition in their January shopping spree which included the loan acquisitions of Premier League trio Fabio Carvalho, Anass Zaroury and Ryan Giles. But they have won only three of their last 12 matches and find themselves in a tough situation because they are two points adrift of sixth-placed West Brom, who have a vastly superior goal difference.

Rosenior's side could squeeze into the top six if West Brom lost to Preston and they beat Plymouth, but their slim hopes may evaporate with a 14th league loss of the campaign.

Blackburn are one of three teams in danger of dropping into the bottom three on the final day and they could be made to sweat by Leicester.

John Eustace's Rovers missed a golden opportunity to secure survival last Saturday when they drew 0-0 with an out-of-sorts Coventry.

Rovers need another point to guarantee their second-tier status but a trip to the champions is hardly an ideal final-day assignment in that endeavour.

Leicester are one victory away from reaching 100 points for the season and they can sign off in style to leave Rovers looking nervously at results elsewhere.

QPR clinched safety with a superb 4-0 victory at home to Leeds last Friday and the Londoners will be feeling confident going into their final fixture at ninth-placed Coventry.

Avoiding a nervy final weekend is an excellent achievement for the Hoops, who were five points adrift of safety after 27 games.

Marti Cifuentes's side have collected 32 points from their subsequent 18 matches and they look a solid draw-no-bet wager against the Sky Blues, who are winless in six.

