Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Friday's EFL matches
When to bet
Kick-offs from 3pm Friday
Best bets
Hull
2pts 19-20 bet365
Blackpool or draw double chance
2pts 20-21 BoyleSports
Fleetwood
2pts 23-20 general
Leyton Orient or draw double chance
2pts 4-5 general
Dan Childs's EFL predictions
Hull v Stoke
Hull's push to secure a Championship playoff place has been impacted by four successive draws, but the Tigers remain in the mix for a top-six finish and can boost their chances with a victory over relegation-threatened Stoke.
Liam Rosenior's side are unbeaten in seven games including a 2-1 success away to Southampton and a 2-2 draw at home to Leicester.
They have been going toe-to-toe against the division's top teams and should be confident of seeing off Stoke after defeating them 3-1 at the bet365 Stadium in September.
Stoke were among the Championship's busier clubs last summer and hoped to be competing towards the top end of the division.
However, they have been stuck in the bottom half since November and approach the final eight games with only a two-point buffer to the relegation zone.
The lack of a cutting edge has been a constant concern for the Potters, who are the division's third-lowest scorers with 35 goals from 38 games, and the cracks have been showing in defence with 21 goals conceded during the last 11 fixtures.
Stoke were deficient in both boxes when losing 3-0 at home to Norwich before the break and those weakness could be seized upon by Hull, who look a solid wager to end their sequence of stalemates.
Derby v Blackpool
The League One promotion race is getting interesting and another twist could be on the cards with ninth-placed Blackpool overpriced to avoid defeat at second-placed Derby.
Paul Warne's Derby approach the Easter period with a four-point lead over third-placed Bolton after beating the Trotters 1-0 at Pride Park just 13 days ago.
The Rams missed the chance to secure a bigger buffer when they were beaten 1-0 at Northampton last weekend.
Derby's automatic promotion rivals must have watched on with satisfaction when the Rams stuttered at Sixfields and they could be given another boost by Blackpool, who remain hopeful of forcing their way into the play-offs.
Blackpool's lack of consistency means they are out of the running for a top-two finish but they have occasionally turned on the style against the division's top teams.
The Tangerines have registered stunning successes away to Portsmouth (4-0) and at home to Bolton (4-1) and may be ready to hand a bloody nose to another third-tier heavyweight.
Fleetwood v Cheltenham
The scrap to stay in League One is extremely tight and a key battle takes place at Highbury as second-bottom Fleetwood host third-bottom Cheltenham.
Both clubs need victories to dig themselves out of trouble and there is no time to lose for Fleetwood, who are five points behind fifth-bottom Cambridge having played one game more.
However, the Cod Army have gone six games unbeaten and they look a solid wager to overcome the Robins, who have collected just one point from their last three matches.
Lincoln v Leyton Orient
Lincoln are the form team in the League One playoff race but their 13-match unbeaten sequence could come to an end when they host promotion rivals Leyton Orient.
The Imps approached the international break on the crest of a wave after thumping victories away to Barnsley (5-1) and at home to Cambridge (6-0) and Bristol Rovers (5-0).
However, the win against Rovers came at a cost with key midfielder Ethan Erhahon receiving a second-half red card.
Erhahon has been a crucial cog in the Imps' engine room and his absence will encourage Leyton Orient, who were 1-0 winners at Stevenage last time out.
The Londoners have collected 16 points from their last eight road trips and look overpriced to avoid defeat at Sincil Bank.
Accumulator
Hull 19-20, Fleetwood 23-20, Peterborough 3-10, Colchester 19-20
£1 acca returns £10.63 with bet365
First goalscorer
Ike Ugbo Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea
at 6-1 bet365
Ugbo has netted six goals in 11 games since his loan switch from Troyes to Sheffield Wednesday and he looks a likely scorer in the Owls' key Championship clash at home to Swansea.
