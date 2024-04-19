Aberdeen vs Celtic prediction, betting odds and tips: Bhoys to win entertaining affair
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Aberdeen vs Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-finals on Saturday
Where to watch Aberdeen vs Celtic
BBC One Scotland, BBC iPlayer & Premier Sports 1, 12.30pm Saturday
Best bet
Celtic to win and over 2.5 goals
2pts 10-11 bet365
Aberdeen vs Celtic odds
Aberdeen 17-2
Celtic 1-3
Draw 9-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Aberdeen vs Celtic predictions
Celtic are unbeaten in their last 20 meetings with Aberdeen and should be able to extend that run when they face off in today’s Scottish Cup semi-final.
The Bhoys have had an excellent week, with Rangers dropping points against Ross County and Dundee to hand the advantage to Brendan Rodgers’ side in the Premiership title race, and they can cap a good seven days with a win at Hampden.
Aberdeen have had a disappointing campaign domestically, finishing in the bottom six and with relegation still a possibility.
The hiring of new manager Jimmy Thelin has been a rare piece of good news but the Swedish boss doesn’t take over until the summer.
Temporary manager Peter Leven will be in the dugout for the Dons but could see his side outclassed.
The last five head-to-heads have produced 21 goals and another high-scoring clash looks likely given that Celtic have scored at least three times in seven of their last eight outings.
Take the Hoops to win a game that also produces at least three goals.
Key stat
Four of the last five meetings between these two have been Celtic wins with over 2.5 goals
Published on 19 April 2024inScottish football
Last updated 16:16, 19 April 2024
