Aberdeen vs Celtic prediction, betting odds and tips: Bhoys to win entertaining affair

Where to watch Aberdeen vs Celtic

BBC One Scotland, BBC iPlayer & Premier Sports 1, 12.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Celtic to win and over 2.5 goals

2pts 10-11 bet365

Aberdeen vs Celtic odds

Aberdeen 17-2

Celtic 1-3

Draw 9-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Aberdeen vs Celtic predictions

Celtic are unbeaten in their last 20 meetings with Aberdeen and should be able to extend that run when they face off in today’s Scottish Cup semi-final.

The Bhoys have had an excellent week, with Rangers dropping points against Ross County and Dundee to hand the advantage to Brendan Rodgers’ side in the Premiership title race, and they can cap a good seven days with a win at Hampden.

Aberdeen have had a disappointing campaign domestically, finishing in the bottom six and with relegation still a possibility.

The hiring of new manager Jimmy Thelin has been a rare piece of good news but the Swedish boss doesn’t take over until the summer.

Temporary manager Peter Leven will be in the dugout for the Dons but could see his side outclassed.

The last five head-to-heads have produced 21 goals and another high-scoring clash looks likely given that Celtic have scored at least three times in seven of their last eight outings.

Take the Hoops to win a game that also produces at least three goals.

Key stat

Four of the last five meetings between these two have been Celtic wins with over 2.5 goals

