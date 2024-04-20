Rangers v Hearts prediction, betting odds and tips: High-scoring clash on the cards

Where to watch Rangers v Hearts

Best bet

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals

2pts 6-5 bet365

Rangers v Hearts odds

Rangers 1-3

Hearts 17-2

Draw 4-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Rangers v Hearts predictions

Rangers have had a disastrous week in the race for the Scottish Premiership title, losing 3-2 to Ross County before drawing 0-0 with Dundee.

They are now three points adrift of Old Firm rivals Celtic and will be looking to bounce back as they take on Hearts in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

The Jam Tarts have reached the final of this competition in three of the last five seasons and have been comfortably the third-best team in Scotland this term.

Steven Naismith’s side have won 19 of their 33 league games and have both the best attacking and defensive record outside of the Old Firm clubs.

Rangers have won all four meetings between these teams this season but the long odds-on quotes about them repeating the trick in 90 minutes at Hampden Park do not make much appeal considering their recent form.

A safer play looks to be both teams to score and over 2.5 goals, something which has landed in three of the last four matches that both teams have played.

The Gers have conceded six times in their last three matches and Hearts have the most dangerous striker in Scottish football in the shape of Lawrence Shankland.

Both teams to contribute to a high-scoring affair as they aim to book their place in the final against Celtic, who edged past Aberdeen 6-5 on penalties on Saturday after a cracking semi-final ended 3-3 after extra-time.

Key stat

Rangers have conceded in seven of their last eight games

