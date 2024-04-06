Rangers vs Celtic prediction, betting tips and odds: Old Firm rivals tough to split

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Rangers vs Celtic. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Rangers vs Celtic

You can watch Rangers vs Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at midday on Sunday, April 7, live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Draw

Rangers vs Celtic team news

Rangers

Defender Ridvan Yilmaz is available after missing last week's 3-1 win over Hibernian and manager Philippe Clement has no other injury concerns.

Celtic

Luis Palma is sidelined for the Bhoys but skipper Callum McGregor could be available.

Rangers vs Celtic predictions

Rangers were seven points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership when Philippe Clement took the helm in October but they are now dreaming of a title-winning season and a victory over their arch-rivals would take them top of the table.

Despite Rangers' resurgence under the Belgian coach, which has seen them win ten of their last 11 league matches, recent history is not on their side and three home points is by no means guaranteed.

The Gers have failed to win eight of the last nine Old Firm games, and have lost both of this term's meetings, and it is not as if Celtic have dropped like a stone.

The Bhoys admittedly slipped up in a 2-0 loss at Hearts at the beginning of last March but that is the only defeat they have suffered in their last 13 league outings.

Both of these teams are full of goals – the Gers have netted 33 in their last 12 at Ibrox and Brendan Rodgers' side have scored at least twice in ten of their 14 games on the road.

However, regular league statistics can present a cloudy picture when analysing the unique nature of these games and it could prove to be a close affair.

The pair are difficult to separate in terms of their league standings and recent form. Both are prone to the odd slip-up, as Rangers demonstrated with their recent home loss to Motherwell, and it could be that there is nothing between them when the final whistle goes in the latest episode of this titanic title chase.

Key stat

Rangers have won just one of the last nine Old Firm derbies

Probable teams

Rangers (4-2-3-1): Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic; Diomande, Lundstram; Wright, Cantwell, Silva; Dessers

Subs: Sterling, Lawrence, McCausland, Matondo, Sima, Balogun, Yilmaz

Celtic (4-3-3): Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, Iwata, Hatate; Kuhn, Furuhashi, Maeda

Subs: McGregor, Bernardo, Yang, Idah, Kelly, Forrest, Nawrocki

Rangers vs Celtic b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

Under 6.5 cards

Under 11 corners

Pays out at 13-2 with bet365

