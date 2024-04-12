Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Saturday's matches from the Scottish Premiership.
When to bet
3pm Saturday
Best bets
Aberdeen
1pt 21-20 Coral
Kilmarnock
1pt Evs bet365, Betfair, Power
Scottish football predictions
The postponement of Wednesday's match between Dundee and Rangers means we will have to wait until next week for the post-split Scottish Premiership fixtures, but this weekend’s action could have a major impact on the race for the top-six places.
Dundee will have a second chance to hold on to their spot in the top half should they lose at Aberdeen on Saturday and it’s an opportunity that the Dee may well need.
It’s been a poor season for Aberdeen, who are yet to find a permanent replacement for manager Barry Robson, and the Dons won’t be reaching the top six this term.
However, Aberdeen have lost only five SPL matches at Pittodrie and they are a far better side than their league position suggests.
The Dons showed their quality when holding Rangers and Celtic to draws this term and the Reds have suffered just one defeat in five games while in Bojan Miovski they have a potent goal threat.
Dundee have conceded 13 goals in their last five matches and the Dark Blues’ defence could crumble in the Granite City.
Kilmarnock have enjoyed an excellent season, and although much of that good work has come at Rugby Park, Saturday’s trip to Perth to face St Johnstone looks a golden opportunity to win on the road.
St Johnstone have won only three of their last 16 matches, the Saints have scored just eight goals in their last ten McDiarmid Park contests, and last weekend’s 2-1 victory at Hibs came from a meagre two shots on target.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 12 April 2024inScottish football
Last updated 15:12, 12 April 2024
- Rangers vs Celtic prediction, betting tips and odds
- Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips
- The Old Firm derby: Where Sunday's battle between Celtic and Rangers will be won and lost
- Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips
- The New Saints v Airdrieonians: Scottish League Challenge Cup final predictions, betting odds and tips
- Ladbrokes Grand National Betting Offer: Get Five Places Each-Way on Tomorrow’s Aintree Grand National
- Aintree Races Today: Get a £30 Free Bet for the Grand National Festival + Day 2 Schedule, Start Times
- Coral Aintree Day 2 Betting Offer: get £20 in free bets for Grand National Ladies Day
- Grand National Post Declaration Odds, Favourites + Grab a £30 Free Bet from SBK
- Aintree free bets & betting offers: Get £80 in free bets for this week's races
- Rangers vs Celtic prediction, betting tips and odds
- Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips
- The Old Firm derby: Where Sunday's battle between Celtic and Rangers will be won and lost
- Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips
- The New Saints v Airdrieonians: Scottish League Challenge Cup final predictions, betting odds and tips
- Ladbrokes Grand National Betting Offer: Get Five Places Each-Way on Tomorrow’s Aintree Grand National
- Aintree Races Today: Get a £30 Free Bet for the Grand National Festival + Day 2 Schedule, Start Times
- Coral Aintree Day 2 Betting Offer: get £20 in free bets for Grand National Ladies Day
- Grand National Post Declaration Odds, Favourites + Grab a £30 Free Bet from SBK
- Aintree free bets & betting offers: Get £80 in free bets for this week's races