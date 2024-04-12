Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bets

Aberdeen

1pt 21-20 Coral

Kilmarnock

1pt Evs bet365, Betfair, Power

Scottish football predictions

The postponement of Wednesday's match between Dundee and Rangers means we will have to wait until next week for the post-split Scottish Premiership fixtures, but this weekend’s action could have a major impact on the race for the top-six places.

Dundee will have a second chance to hold on to their spot in the top half should they lose at Aberdeen on Saturday and it’s an opportunity that the Dee may well need.

It’s been a poor season for Aberdeen, who are yet to find a permanent replacement for manager Barry Robson, and the Dons won’t be reaching the top six this term.

However, Aberdeen have lost only five SPL matches at Pittodrie and they are a far better side than their league position suggests.

The Dons showed their quality when holding Rangers and Celtic to draws this term and the Reds have suffered just one defeat in five games while in Bojan Miovski they have a potent goal threat.

Dundee have conceded 13 goals in their last five matches and the Dark Blues’ defence could crumble in the Granite City.

Kilmarnock have enjoyed an excellent season, and although much of that good work has come at Rugby Park, Saturday’s trip to Perth to face St Johnstone looks a golden opportunity to win on the road.

St Johnstone have won only three of their last 16 matches, the Saints have scored just eight goals in their last ten McDiarmid Park contests, and last weekend’s 2-1 victory at Hibs came from a meagre two shots on target.

