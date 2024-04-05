Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

By 3pm Saturday

Best bets

Over 2.5 goals in Dundee v Motherwell

2pts 19-20 bet365

Simon Murray anytime goalscorer

1pt 5-1 bet365

Scottish football predictions

The split is fast approaching in the Scottish Premiership and Dundee have a real chance of finishing in the top six.

The Dee have been one of the most entertaining teams to watch in the division after sealing a return to the top flight last season with 93 goals scored in their 30 league outings.

Another high-scoring contest seems likely on Saturday when they play host to Motherwell, who have a six-point buffer to the bottom two but cannot afford to get too comfortable just yet.

Four of the Well’s last six away games have produced at least three strikes while Dundee’s last five matches have featured 19 goals, so a bet on over 2.5 at a shade of odds-on is a tempting proposition.

Ross County face a tough task away to Kilmarnock but the relegation-threatened Staggies have been in decent form of late, losing just two of their last six games.

Ten-goal striker Simon Murray has been key to those efforts, with three goals in his last two appearances, and he looks overpriced to breach Killie.

Only six Premiership players have netted more goals than the veteran this season, which is not bad given only Livingston sit below Ross in the top-flight standings.

Killie have conceded seven goals in their last four games and, at 5-1 with bet365, Murray's chances of getting on the scoresheet appear to have been dismissed lightly.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.