West Ham vs Fulham prediction, betting odds and tips: Stalemate looks likely

When to bet on West Ham vs Fulham

Sunday 2pm

Best bet

Draw

1pt 27-10 Hills

West Ham vs Fulham odds

West Ham 7-5

Fulham 15-8

Draw 27-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

West Ham vs Fulham team news

West Ham

Jarrod Bowen, Alphonse Areola and Kalvin Phillips are confirmed absentees while Konstantinos Mavropanos is a doubt.

Fulham

Armando Broja has recovered from a knock to leave Fulham with a clean bill of health.

West Ham vs Fulham predictions

West Ham were humbled by Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday, losing the shot count 33-1, as they were beaten 2-0 on the road by Xabi Alonso’s side in the Europa League quarter-finals.

The Hammers should relish a return to the London Stadium but may have to settle for a point as they host Fulham.

Marco Silva’s side have been solid this season and while they have won only one of their last 15 away games, they have picked up five stalemates on the road this term.

David Moyes’s Hammers side have also had to settle for a point seven times from 16 home games and their second leg against Leverkusen on Thursday may well overshadow this clash.

The absence of star player Jarrod Bowen is also a big blow for West Ham and without him they may lack a cutting edge.

Fulham, by contrast, have no reported injury concerns and the visitors' freshness is a big boost for their chances.

Take the Cottagers to pick up a point against a West Ham team who may suffer the effects of their European exploits.

Key stat

West Ham have drawn six of their last nine home games

Probable teams

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Coufal, Aguerd, Zouma, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Antonio

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Iwobi, Pereira, Willian; Muniz

