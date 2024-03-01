When to bet

Newcastle v Wolves

Saturday 3pm

Brentford v Chelsea

Saturday 3pm

Luton v Aston Villa

Sky Sports Premier League, Saturday 5.30pm

Best bets

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde anytime goalscorer

2pts 8-1 bet365

Mathias Jensen to score or assist

2pts 13-5 Paddy Power, Betfair

Joe Johnson to be shown a card

1pt 10-3 Hills

John McGinn to be shown a card

1pt 7-2 Paddy Power, Betfair

Player props preview

Newcastle v Wolves

Injuries to Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-Chan mean that Wolves are short in attack for their visit to Newcastle today.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde started up front against Brighton in the FA Cup in midweek and is likely to feature there again given the lack of alternatives at Gary O’Neil’s disposal.

The Frenchman has four league goals across ten starts this season between Wolves and Strasbourg and looks overpriced to get on the scoresheet with bet365, given that they are more than double the price of most other bookmakers.

Newcastle have conceded 23 goals in their last eight league games and could be vulnerable once more, so take Bellegarde to get on the scoresheet.

Brentford v Chelsea

Chelsea have had a gruelling week and a visit to take on their rivals Brentford is hardly an ideal end to it.

The Blues conceded twice from set-pieces in last Sunday’s EFL Cup final, one of which was disallowed, but that has been an issue for Mauricio Pochettino’s side all season.

Only five Premier League teams have conceded more shots from set-plays than Chelsea’s 111 and they face a Brentford side who have generated 11.66 expected goals from such situations, second only to Everton.

With Bryan Mbeumo injured, Mathias Jensen has taken on the majority of set-piece duties and he is worth siding with to either score or assist in this clash.

The Danish midfielder has three goals and three assists from 19 league starts and could be the man to exploit Chelsea’s weakness.

Luton v Aston Villa

Luton are experiencing something of an injury crisis in defence and they may be forced to play youngster Joe Johnson at the back as a result.

The 18-year-old came on for Amari'i Bell against Manchester City in midweek and may be in from the start with a doubt over the fitness of Bell.

Against Aston Villa, one of the most fouled teams in the league, Johnson looks a tempting price to be shown a card.

John McGinn also looks a prime candidate to receive a caution in this matchup.

The Aston Villa midfielder has been carded nine times in all competitions this season and could be dragged into a physical battle with Ross Barkley, who has stood out in Luton’s midfield this term.

