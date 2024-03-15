When to bet

Wolves v Coventry

ITV1, Saturday 12.15pm

Manchester City v Newcastle

BBC One, Saturday 5.30pm

Fulham v Tottenham

Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League, Saturday 5.30pm

Best bets

Haji Wright to score or assist

2pts 23-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Callum O'Hare to score or assist

2pts 21-10 bet365

Sean Longstaff to be shown a card

1pt 9-2 general

Heung-Min Son to score or assist

2pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Player props preview

Wolves v Coventry

Coventry have scored in all but one of their last 25 games in all competitions and they should be able to cause plenty of issues for an injury-hit Wolves side in today’s FA Cup quarter-final.

The Sky Blues are among the top scorers in the Championship and Haji Wright has been a key aspect of their attacking success.

The American can play through the middle or off the left flank and has 13 goals and five assists in the league this season.

Wright has been particularly hot recently, with three goals and an assist in his last three outings.

The 25-year-old is Coventry’s penalty taker and could have a big impact on this clash, so side with him to score or register an assist.

Callum O’Hare is another of Mark Robins’ top attacking weapons and is also fancied for a goal or an assist.

The former Aston Villa midfielder has nine goals and four assists in 16 starts in all competitions this season and relishes the big occasion.

O’Hare is one of a few players in this matchup who can create something from nothing.

Manchester City v Newcastle

Injury issues have plagued Newcastle all season and they show no sign of abating as they visit Manchester City for this FA Cup quarter-final.

Magpies manager Eddie Howe has revealed that Sean Longstaff has been playing through an injury and his struggles to cover ground in Newcastle’s midfield have left his side exposed at times.

The major takeaway from this season for the Magpies has been how underappreciated Joelinton’s role in the team has been and Longstaff has struggled to replicate his performances.

Longstaff has been booked five times in 20 Premier League starts this term - only Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon have suffered more cautions - and he looks overpriced to pick up another against a top-class Manchester City outfit.

Fulham v Tottenham

Tottenham have been one of the most entertaining teams to watch in the Premier League this season and that has been in no small part down to the efforts of Heung-Min Son.

The South Korean has 14 league goals this season but his creative efforts have gone under the radar.

Only four players have more assists in the top flight than Son’s eight and he looks overpriced to score or assist against a Fulham team that he registered a goal and an assist against earlier this season.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.