West Ham vs Liverpool prediction, betting tips and odds: Hammers can deliver another blow to Reds

Where to watch West Ham vs Liverpool

You can watch West Ham vs Liverpool in the Premier League at 12.30pm on Saturday, April 27, live on TNT Sports 1.

Match prediction & best bet

West Ham or draw double chance

2pts 6-4 general

West Ham vs Liverpool predictions

Liverpool's title hopes suffered a major setback with Wednesday's 2-0 derby loss at Everton and West Ham could deliver another heavy blow to the Merseysiders' dreams of giving Jurgen Klopp a successful send-off on Saturday.

Klopp's final season in the Liverpool dugout was shaping up to be spectacular after an injury-hit Reds side dug deep to defeat Chelsea in the EFL Cup final, but the last two months have been an anti-climax with earlier than expected exits from the FA Cup and the Europa League accompanying a downturn in their Premier League performances.

Liverpool have set the pace for large spells of the season but they have won just one of their last four league matches and the loss to Everton left their title hopes in severe trouble.

Klopp would have expected his team to face a stern test against the Toffees, who had drawn five of the previous seven derbies at Goodison Park, but he would also have anticipated a steelier showing from his players, who struggled to handle the physicality of the opposition and the noise coming from the stands.

Liverpool had moments of superiority and wasted some glorious first-half chances but they looked vulnerable whenever the ball was swung into the box and could have no complaints over the outcome.

Klopp would have appreciated some time to pore over that performance and work on the physical and mental weaknesses which were so evident among some of his players.

Instead he must deal with quick turnaround and another tricky away game against opponents who play in a similar manner to Everton.

West Ham fans are far from universally accepting of David Moyes, who refuses to cave in to demands for a more attractive style of play, and their patience was close to breaking last Sunday as the Hammers succumbed to a dreadful 5-2 loss at Crystal Palace.

Moyes described his team's first-half offering at Selhurst Park as 'absolutely atrocious' but he has had a full week to address some of the issues and will be expecting a strong response.

Despite the capitulation against Palace, West Ham are in a respectable eighth place and could yet seal European qualification for the fourth successive campaign.

Moyes appears unlikely to be the man to lead them into next season irrespective of results over the next few weeks. However, the Scot will be determined to finish his second spell at the club on a positive note and his team look overpriced to secure a point or three this weekend.

Key stat

West Ham have lost just four of their 24 home games this season

West Ham vs Liverpool team news

West Ham

George Earthy (head) misses out and Konstantinos Mavropanos (unspecified injury), Nayef Aguerd (ankle) and Jarrod Bowen (back) are doubts.

Liverpool

Diogo Jota (groin), Joel Matip (knee), Thiago Alcantara (thigh) and Conor Bradley (ankle) are unavailable.

Probable teams

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Bowen.

Subs: Fabianski, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Johnson, Cresswell, Phillips, Cornet, Ings, Antonio.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Gomez, Quansah, Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch, Clark, Danns.

Inside info

West Ham

Star man Jarrod Bowen

Top scorer Jarrod Bowen

Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse

Card magnet Edson Alvarez

Assist ace James Ward-Prowse

Set-piece aerial threat Tomas Soucek

Liverpool

Star man Mohamed Salah

Top scorer Mohamed Salah

Penalty taker Mohamed Salah

Card magnet Darwin Nunez

Assist ace Mohamed Salah

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

West Ham vs Liverpool b et builder predictions

West Ham or draw double chance

West Ham have avoided defeat in 20 of their 24 home matches this season and they can inflict further damage on Liverpool's title challenge.

Tomas Soucek to score at any time

The Czech midfielder is a penalty-box threat and could add to his six-goal tally.

Darwin Nunez to be carded

The Uruguayan has collected nine Premier League yellow cards this season and looks a probable caution candidate in the capital.

Pays out at 43-1 with Paddy Power

