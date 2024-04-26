Everton vs Brentford prediction, betting tips and odds: Bees could bring hosts back down to earth

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Everton vs Brentford. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Everton vs Brentford

You can watch Everton vs Brentford in the Premier League at 5.30pm on Saturday, April 27, live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Over 1.5 Brentford goals

2pts 11-8 bet365, Betfair, BoyleSports

Everton vs Brentford predictions

After a 13-match winless run in the Premier League, Everton have claimed vital victories to nil against Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Liverpool in their last three matches at Goodison Park but another clean sheet could be beyond them when they host Brentford.

Wednesday's 2-0 derby win over the Reds was a dream result for the blue half of Merseyside, denting Liverpool's hopes of a farewell league title for manager Jurgen Klopp.

Everton had only 24 per cent of possession but stood firm after taking control of the game through a scruffy 27th-minute opener from Jarrad Branthwaite and a Dominic Calvert-Lewin header just before the hour-mark.

The Toffees still needed a series of fine saves from England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to seal their first home league win over Liverpool at Goodison Park since 2010.

That effort is bound to have taken its toll and Saturday's visitors Brentford, who enjoyed a midweek break after thumping Luton 5-1 at Kenilworth Road last weekend, could take advantage.

Like Everton, the Bees were in danger of being dragged into serious relegation trouble during a run of 12 defeats in 15 matches from the start of December to the middle of March.

The absences of the suspended Ivan Toney and the injured Bryan Mbeumo have hampered Thomas Frank's attacking plans this season but both should be available for the trip to Goodison.

Yoane Wissa has scored six goals in his last nine appearances including a brace at Luton, where Brentford had nine shots on target and hit the woodwork through Mbeumo.

Everton have a proud defensive record this season, with centre-backs Branthwaite and James Tarkowski excelling in front of Pickford, but they were hammered 6-0 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on April 15.

The win over Liverpool leaves them eight points clear of the bottom three with four games remaining but this fixture looks a good opportunity for Brentford's forwards to continue their fine form.

Before the comprehensive win at Luton, the Bees had beaten Sheffield United 2-0 at home and drawn 3-3 at Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa, scoring three times in the space of nine second-half minutes.

In a trappy betting heat, the visitors are an appealing bet to score two or more goals against an Everton side whose intensity level may well drop after their derby triumph.

Brentford can be relentless on their day, racking up 31 shots and hitting the woodwork four times in their recent 1-1 draw with Manchester United, and they should be fresher than their hosts at Goodison.

Key stat

Brentford have scored 16 goals in their last eight Premier League away matches.

Everton vs Brentford team news

Everton

Full-backs Seamus Coleman and Vitalii Mykolenko are major doubts. Beto, Dele Alli, Nathan Patterson and Lewis Dobbin are injured.

Brentford

Striker Ivan Toney is expected to be available after a hamstring problem and Everton loanee Neal Maupay is ineligible. Ben Mee, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey and Joshua Dasilva remain sidelined.

Probable teams

Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; Harrison, Garner, Gueye, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Chermiti, Onana, Mykolenko, Coleman, Danjuma, Gomes, Keane

Brentford (4-3-3): Flekken; Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Reguilon; Damsgaard, Janelt, Jensen; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa

Subs: Lewis-Potter, Yarmoliuk, Schade, Roerslev, Norgaard, Jorgensen, Onyeka

Inside info

Everton

Star man Abdoulaye Doucoure

Top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Penalty taker Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Card magnet James Tarkowski

Assist ace Dwight McNeil

Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski

Brentford

Star man Ivan Toney

Top scorer Yoane Wissa

Penalty taker Ivan Toney

Card magnet Vitaly Janelt

Assist ace Bryan Mbeumo

Set-piece aerial threat Ethan Pinnock

Everton vs Brentford b et builder predictions

Bryan Mbeumo to score at any time

The Brentford forward has scored eight goals in 18 Premier League starts this season and was denied by the woodwork at Luton last weekend

Over 2.5 goals

Seven of Brentford's last nine away league games featured over 2.5 goals and Everton have failed to score in only one of their last 13 home matches in all competitions

Brentford or draw double chance

The Toffees may be vulnerable after their vital midweek victory over Liverpool and the Bees are unbeaten in five matches

Pays out at 9-2 with bet365

