Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

When to bet

All matches kick-off at 3pm on Saturday

Best bets

Crystal Palace to beat Fulham

2pts 5-2 bet365

Manchester United vs Burnley draw

1pt 4-1 Betfair

Newcastle to win & both teams to score vs Sheffield United

1pt 7-5 bet365

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals in Wolves vs Luton

2pts 10-11 BoyleSports

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Fulham vs Crystal Palace predictions

As soon as Crystal Palace had sealed their impressive 2-0 home win over Newcastle on Wednesday, manager Oliver Glasner was looking forward to the weekend trip to Fulham.

"I hope that the players get addicted to winning games," said Glasner in his post-match press conference, and his side look a good bet to claim a fourth straight victory at Craven Cottage.

Fulham have done most of their best work at home this season, earning nine of their 12 league wins on their own patch, but they have lost to Newcastle and Liverpool in their last two games at the Cottage.

Palace have been playing some terrific football under Glasner, with star men Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise teeing up resurgent striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has scored eight goals in his last nine appearances.

January signing Adam Wharton is excelling in midfield and Palace beat Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield and thumped West Ham 5-2 at Selhurst Park before this week's success against Newcastle.

That run of form suggests they pose a major threat to Fulham, whose hopes of recording back-to-back top-half finishes have been dented by a run of one win in five games.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace team news

Fulham: Willian is back in training after a groin injury and is set to be involved for the Cottagers.

Crystal Palace: Eberechi Eze is a doubt due to a knee injury but Michael Olise is set return to the Eagles' starting 11 after dropping to the bench for the midweek win over Newcastle. Marc Guehi, Sam Johnstone, Rob Holding, Matheus Franca, Cheick Doucoure and Jefferson Lerma are sidelined.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace predicted line-ups

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Lukic; Iwobi, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid; Muniz

Crystal Palace (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Ward, Andersen, Richards; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Olise, Ayew; Mateta

Fulham vs Crystal Palace key stat

Crystal Palace have opened the scoring in ten of their last 11 league matches.

Best bet for Fulham vs Crystal Palace :

Crystal Palace

2pts 5-2 bet365

Verdict by James Milton

Manchester United vs Burnley predictions

Nothing seems to be straightforward for Manchester United at the moment and the Red Devils are worth opposing when they take on Premier League strugglers Burnley at Old Trafford.

Last weekend, United blew a 3-0 lead before edging past Championship side Coventry on penalties in an extraordinary FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

They also made heavy weather of beating bottom club Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday, when the Blades led 2-1 with half an hour remaining before a Bruno Fernandes brace powered the hosts to a 4-2 win.

Burnley have boosted their survival hopes with a run of one defeat in seven games and they trounced Sheffield United 4-1 at Bramall Lane last weekend.

Vincent Kompany's men had drawn four of their previous six matches, against West Ham, Chelsea, Wolves and Brighton, and the stalemate is worth a small bet at the Theatre of Dreams.

Burnley have a woeful record against the teams starting this round of fixtures in the top half, taking just two points from 17 games, but United are still missing a host of injured defenders and they have won only one of their last seven matches in 90 minutes.

Manchester United vs Burnley team news

Manchester United: Mason Mount is set to return to the Red Devils' squad but Casemiro may have to start at centre-back again. Marcus Rashford is unlikely to return and Jonny Evans, Willy Kambwala, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial remain sidelined.

Burnley: The Clarets could name the same 11 who started last weekend's win at Sheffield United as Aaron Ramsey, Nathan Redmond, Luca Koleosho, Ameen Al Dakhil and Jordan Beyer are injured.

Manchester United vs Burnley predicted line-ups

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Maguire, Dalot; Mainoo, McTominay; Diallo, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Burnley (4-4-2): Muric; Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Taylor; Vitinho, Cullen, Berge, Larsen; Foster, Odobert

Manchester United vs Burnley key stat

Burnley have lost only one of their last seven Premier League matches

Best bet for Manchester United vs Burnley:

Draw

1pt 4-1 Betfair

Verdict by James Milton

Newcastle vs Sheffield United predictions

Having taken ten points from four games to put themselves back in top-six reckoning, Newcastle will be kicking themselves after Wednesday’s disappointing 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace.

The Magpies lost the shot count 20-7, having only two efforts on target, and were completely outclassed.

However, Eddie Howe’s side have been pretty formidable at St James’ Park, winning 11 of their 17 home league outings which includes three of their last four, and they should be too strong for a relegation-bound Sheffield United.

The Blades are ten points adrift of survival with four games to go, so their fate could be sealed with a failure to beat the Magpies.

That should ensure they play on the front foot and adopt some positive tactics, which was the case in Wednesday’s 4-2 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Chris Wilder’s side remain without a win in league games, although they have scored in six of their last seven which also includes away at Liverpool and at home to Chelsea.

But, even if the visitors score, Newcastle should get plenty of opportunities to bolster their goal tally.

Newcastle vs Sheffield United team news

Newcastle: Callum Wilson returned from injury as a substitute in the defeat to Crystal Palace. Tino Livramento will be assessed prior to kick-off but Miguel Almiron, Sven Botman, Joelinton, Jamaal Lascelles, Nick Pope, Lewis Miley, Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier and Joe Willock remain out.

Sheffield United: Top scorer Oli McBurnie is out for the remainder of the season and Jayden Bogle and James McAtee face fitness checks after coming off against Manchester United. George Baldock, Chris Basham, John Egan, Tom Davies, Max Lowe and Daniel Jebbison are still sidelined.

Newcastle vs Sheffield United predicted line-ups

Newcastle (4-3-3): Dubravka; Livramento, Krafth, Schar, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson; Gordon, Isak, Barnes.

Sheffield United (3-5-2): Foderingham; Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty; Bogle, Souza, Arblaster, Hamer, Osborn; Brereton Diaz, Archer.

Newcastle vs Sheffield United key stat

Both teams have scored in six of Newcastle's last eight Premier League home games.

Best bet for Newcastle vs Sheffield United :

Newcastle to win & both teams to score

1pt 7-5 bet365

Verdict by Aaron Ashley

Wolves vs Luton predictions

Wolves were on the wrong end of another controversial VAR decision in a 1-0 home defeat by Bournemouth on Wednesday and they will be hoping to turn that frustration into a positive result against Luton.

However, while their disallowed goal probably should have stood, the rest of their performance left a lot to be desired. They looked flat up front until the introduction of Matheus Cunha but they should fare better in this clash now the Brazilian is fit enough to start again.

While Wolves have failed to score in two consecutive games, those blanks came against Arsenal and Bournemouth. Those sides are much more resolute than Luton, who have shipped ten goals in their last two games, and Wolves should be able to net at Molineux this time.

The Hatters are at least scoring and with both teams finding the net in 12 of their last 14 games it would be no surprise to see this match follow that trend.

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in three of Wanderers’ last five home games and seven of Luton’s last nine on the road, suggesting an exciting affair could unfold at Molineux.

Wolves vs Luton team news

Wolves: Santiago Bueno was forced off against Bournemouth and has joined Craig Dawson, Noha Lemina and Leon Chiwome on the sidelines. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Pedro Neto are nearing returns but the game is set to come to soon.

Luton: Issa Kabore is unlikely to play again this season but Reece Burke has recovered from the illness that saw him withdrawn at half-time against Brentford. Tom Lockyer, Mads Andersen, Marvelous Nakama, Jacob Brown, Elijah Adebayo, Amari’i Bell, Dan Potts and Chiedozie Ogbene are absent.

Wolves vs Luton predicted line-ups

Wolves (4-4-2): Sa; Semedo, Kilman, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Gomes, Lemina, Doyle, Sarabia; Hwang, Cunha

Luton (3-4-2-1): Kaminski; Hashioka, Mengi, Osho; Onyedinma, Sambi Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty; Clark, Chong; Morris

Wolves vs Luton key stat

Both teams have scored in 12 of Luton's last 14 matches.

Best bet for Wolves vs Luton :

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

2pts 10-11 BoyleSports

Verdict by Jamie Griffith

