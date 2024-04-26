Aston Villa vs Chelsea prediction, betting tips and odds: Classy hosts should see off depleted Blues

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Aston Villa vs Chelsea. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea

You can watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea in the Premier League at 8pm on Saturday, April 27, live on TNT Sports 1

Match prediction & best bet

Aston Villa

3pts 5-4 Hills

Aston Villa vs Chelsea odds

Aston Villa 5-4

Chelsea 21-10

Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Aston Villa vs Chelsea predictions

Chelsea have been beaten by the top two teams in England in their last two matches and they face another daunting fixture on Saturday at Aston Villa, who are on course for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The Blues lost 1-0 to Manchester City in last weekend's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley where poor finishing – an issue throughout Mauricio Pochettino's first season in charge – proved costly.

Worse was to come on Tuesday as Arsenal eased to a 5-0 league victory over a Chelsea side missing inspirational forward Cole Palmer, who has scored or set up 29 of their 61 top-flight goals this season.

A line of collateral form through Arsenal does not bode well for Chelsea's chances of bouncing back against Villa.

While Pochettino's men were thrashed at the Emirates Stadium, Villa ran out worthy 2-0 winners on their trip to the title-chasing Gunners on April 14.

Since that success, Unai Emery's side have edged past Lille on penalties in a tough Europa Conference League quarter-final tie and come from behind to beat in-form Bournemouth 3-1 at Villa Park last Sunday.

Villa should have benefited from a midweek break after their European exertions and the return of ace midfielder Douglas Luiz from suspension is also a boost for the Champions League hopefuls.

The Brazil international brings steel to the midfield and Villa's slick attackers will be looking forward to a crack at a Chelsea defence who have conceded 20 goals in seven away matches against clubs starting the weekend above them in the table.

The Blues' home results against the top eight include a 4-4 draw with Manchester City, this month's 4-3 win over Manchester United – in which Palmer scored in the 100th and 101st minutes – and a 1-0 defeat to Villa in September's reverse fixture.

Ollie Watkins scored the only goal of the game at Stamford Bridge after Chelsea's Malo Gusto had been sent off, although the Blues avenged that defeat in the FA Cup, winning 3-1 in a fourth-round replay at Villa Park following a 0-0 draw in the original tie.

In the league, however, Villa average 1.94 points per game compared with Chelsea's 1.47 and they should be backed to claim a 13th victory in 18 home fixtures this season.

Chelsea, as they have been all season, are severely depleted by injuries and Villa, with star striker Watkins supported by Luiz, Morgan Rogers, Leon Bailey, Moussa Diaby, John McGinn and Youri Tielemans, should have too much firepower for their visitors.

Key stat

Chelsea have conceded 15 goals in their last six Premier League away matches

Aston Villa vs Chelsea team news

Aston Villa

Douglas Luiz returns from suspension and Nicolo Zaniolo will be assessed. Boubacar Kamara, Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Jacob Ramsey and Alex Moreno are injured.

Chelsea

Cole Palmer could return after missing Tuesday's defeat at Arsenal due to illness. Robert Sanchez and Levi Colwill are doubts and the Blues are still missing Enzo Fernandez, Malo Gusto, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Reece James, Christopher Nkunku and Lesley Ugochukwu.

Probable teams

Aston Villa (4-4-1-1): Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Luiz, Tielemans, McGinn; Rogers; Watkins

Subs: Cash, Lenglet, Diaby, Duran, Chambers, Iroegbunam, Kesler-Hayden

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Disasi, Chalobah, Silva, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Sterling; Jackson

Subs: Gilchrist, Badiashile, Mudryk, Casadei, Chukwuemeka, Washington, Dyer

Inside info

Aston Villa

Star man Ollie Watkins

Top scorer Ollie Watkins

Penalty taker Douglas Luiz

Card magnet Douglas Luiz

Assist ace Ollie Watkins

Set-piece aerial threat Pau Torres

Chelsea

Star man Cole Palmer

Top scorer Cole Palmer

Penalty taker Cole Palmer

Card magnet Nicolas Jackson

Assist ace Cole Palmer

Set-piece aerial threat Thiago Silva

Aston Villa vs Chelsea b et builder predictions

Aston Villa to win

Unai Emery's men have won 12 of their 17 home games and they should complete a league double over injury-hit Chelsea

Over 3.5 goals

There have been over 3.5 goals in nine of Chelsea's last ten matches in all competitions and in six of Villa's last eight home league games

Thiago Silva to have a shot

Villa have conceded 14 goals from set-piece situations in the league and Chelsea centre-back Silva has scored twice in his last four appearances

Pays out at 10-1 with bet365

