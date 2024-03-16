Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for West Ham v Aston Villa
Best bets for West Ham v Aston Villa in the 2pm Premier League kick-off on Sunday, March 17
When to bet
Kick-off at 2pm on Sunday
Best bet
Mohammed Kudus to score at any time
1pt 11-4 general
Sunday's Premier League 2pm predictions
West Ham v Aston Villa predictions
West Ham and Aston Villa both swaggered into the last eight of their European competitions on Thursday and an entertaining Premier League clash is expected when the claret-and-blue rivals meet at the London Stadium.
The Hammers thumped Freiburg 5-0 to reach the Europa League quarter-finals while Villa eased to a 4-0 second-leg win over Ajax in the Conference League.
Unai Emery's men lost 4-0 to top-four rivals Tottenham at Villa Park last weekend and they are missing influential midfielder John McGinn, who was sent off against Spurs.
Neither defence has looked reliable in recent weeks and West Ham have conceded 16 goals in their last six league matches including a 6-0 home loss to Arsenal and a 2-2 draw with struggling Burnley last time out.
However, the Hammers' attacking unit is back at full strength and Ghana star Mohammed Kudus can follow up his brilliant brace against Freiburg with another goal.
Kudus has not scored in his last eight league appearances but he has had 21 attempts in his last six games and should be full of confidence after his European exploits.
West Ham v Aston Villa team news
West Ham: Maxwel Cornet is injured and Emerson is a doubt so Aaron Cresswell could start at left-back.
Aston Villa: Striker Ollie Watkins will be assessed after suffering a cut leg on Thursday. John McGinn starts a three-match ban and Diego Carlos has joined Emiliano Buendia, Boubacar Kamara and Tyrone Mings on the sidelines.
West Ham v Aston Villa predicted line-ups
West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Cresswell; Soucek, Alvarez; Kudus, Paqueta, Bowen; Antonio
Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Tielemans, Luiz, Zaniolo; Watkins, Diaby
West Ham v Aston Villa key stat
There have been over 2.5 goals in nine of Aston Villa's last ten Premier League matches
Verdict by James Milton
Published on 16 March 2024
Last updated 15:18, 16 March 2024
