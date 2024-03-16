Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for West Ham v Aston Villa

When to bet

Kick-off at 2pm on Sunday

Best bet

Mohammed Kudus to score at any time

1pt 11-4 general

Sunday's Premier League 2pm predictions

West Ham v Aston Villa predictions

West Ham and Aston Villa both swaggered into the last eight of their European competitions on Thursday and an entertaining Premier League clash is expected when the claret-and-blue rivals meet at the London Stadium.

The Hammers thumped Freiburg 5-0 to reach the Europa League quarter-finals while Villa eased to a 4-0 second-leg win over Ajax in the Conference League.

Unai Emery's men lost 4-0 to top-four rivals Tottenham at Villa Park last weekend and they are missing influential midfielder John McGinn, who was sent off against Spurs.

Neither defence has looked reliable in recent weeks and West Ham have conceded 16 goals in their last six league matches including a 6-0 home loss to Arsenal and a 2-2 draw with struggling Burnley last time out.

However, the Hammers' attacking unit is back at full strength and Ghana star Mohammed Kudus can follow up his brilliant brace against Freiburg with another goal.

Kudus has not scored in his last eight league appearances but he has had 21 attempts in his last six games and should be full of confidence after his European exploits.

West Ham v Aston Villa team news

West Ham: Maxwel Cornet is injured and Emerson is a doubt so Aaron Cresswell could start at left-back.

Aston Villa: Striker Ollie Watkins will be assessed after suffering a cut leg on Thursday. John McGinn starts a three-match ban and Diego Carlos has joined Emiliano Buendia, Boubacar Kamara and Tyrone Mings on the sidelines.

West Ham v Aston Villa predicted line-ups

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Cresswell; Soucek, Alvarez; Kudus, Paqueta, Bowen; Antonio

Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Tielemans, Luiz, Zaniolo; Watkins, Diaby

West Ham v Aston Villa key stat

There have been over 2.5 goals in nine of Aston Villa's last ten Premier League matches

Verdict by James Milton

