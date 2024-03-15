Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs

When to bet

All matches kick-off at 3pm on Saturday

Best bets

Saturday's Premier League 3pm predictions

Burnley v Brentford predictions

Burnley are running out of games but they can boost their faint Premier League survival hopes by defeating injury-hit Brentford at Turf Moor.

The Clarets are ten points adrift of safety and were left to rue another missed opportunity last Sunday when they gave up a 2-0 half-time lead in a 2-2 draw at West Ham.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany took a step backwards for the start of the second half at the London Stadium by switching from a 4-4-2 to a 4-5-1 formation, but he should revert to a front-foot approach this weekend.

Brentford should get opportunities on the counter-attack but they may struggle in defence due to the absences of Ben Mee, Ethan Pinnock, Rico Henry and Aaron Hickey, which have left Thomas Frank without the services of four of his first-choice back five.

Frank's side have shipped 13 goals in their last five games, taking only one point in the process, and could be set for more disappointment in Lancashire.

Burnley v Brentford team news

Burnley: Luca Koleosho, Aaron Ramsey (both knee), Nathan Redmond (thigh), Lyle Foster (unspecified injury) and Jordan Beyer (thigh) remain unavailable.

Brentford: Sergio Reguilon (thigh) and Christian Norgaard (knock) are doubts and Ben Mee, Ethan Pinnock, Bryan Mbeumo (all ankle), Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva (both knee), Aaron Hickey (thigh) and Kevin Schade (groin) are out of contention.

Burnley v Brentford predicted line-ups

Burnley (4-4-2): Trafford; Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Taylor; Vitinho, Cullen, Berge, Bruun Larsen; Fofana, Odobert.

Brentford (3-5-2): Flekken: Jorgensen, Ajer, Collins; Roerslev, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Lewis-Potter; Toney, Wissa.

Burnley v Brentford key stat

Brentford have lost nine of their last ten away fixtures

Best bet for Burnley v Brentford :

Burnley

1pt 23-10 Betfair

Verdict by Dan Childs

Luton v Nottingham Forest predictions

Luton will be kicking themselves that they allowed a three-goal lead to slip in their defeat at Bournemouth on Wednesday and they need to find the winning formula immediately for their crunch clash with Nottingham Forest.

The nature of their Vitality Stadium capitulation will have hit hard, but the Hatters have at least been positive this season and the prize of lifting themselves out of the bottom three awaits.

It is difficult to trust either team in this one as Forest have claimed just nine points on the road this term and kept just two clean sheets in their last 24 league away games.

They have been aggrieved that some key decisions have not gone their way and will surely be positive to ensure their fate lies in their own hands, so this could be another game that generates at least four goals, as have five of their last eight games away from the City Ground.

Luton v Nottingham Forest team news

Luton: Tahith Chong faces a late test with a rib injury. Gabril Osho, Mads Andersen, Jacob Brown, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Elijah Adebayo, Marvelous Nakamba and Amari'i Bell are all set to miss out.

Nottingham Forest: Hopes are high that Giovanni Reyna and Ola Aina will be involved, but Gonzalo Montiel and Nuno Tavares won't be.

Luton v Nottingham Forest predicted line-ups

Luton (3-4-3): Kaminski; Burke, Menghi, Hashioka; Kabore, Clark, Barkley, Doughty; Ogbene, Morris, Townsend

Nottingham Forest (4-3-3): Sels; Williams, Boly, Murillo, Toffolo; Yates, Danilo, Dominguez; Elanga, Wood, Gibbs-White

Luton v Nottingham Forest key stat

Five of Luton's last seven home matches have featured at least four goals

Best bet for Luton v Nottingham Forest :

Over 3.5 goals

1pt 13-8 bet365

Verdict by Ian Wilkerson

