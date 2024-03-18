Premier League latest relegation news, odds and reaction: Nottingham Forest deducted four points

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo Credit: David Rogers

Nottingham Forest have been cut from 2-1 to 11-8 with bet365 and Coral to be relegated from the Premier League after they were handed a four-point deduction by an independent commission on Monday.

The City Ground club were adjudged to have broken the league's profitability and sustainability rules and now find themselves in the bottom three, a point behind Luton with whom they shared a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

The Hatters are 4-6 to go down and early indications are that Forest intend to appeal the decision, which Everton did when they were found guilty of a similar rule-break earlier in the season. Their punishment was reduced to six points from the original ten.

One major problem, however, is that the appeals process could go on until May 24, which is five days after the season's end, so we may not know who is staying up and going down after matches have been completed on the final day.

Forest have won just one of their last nine league matches and, like the rest of the top flight, will not be in action until Easter as internationals take place this week.

The only point they have earned in their last four matches came at the weekend and Nuno Espirito Santo's side are 8-15 to do enough to stay up.

One team who look set to benefit from Forest's punishment are Burnley, who are now five points off safety rather than eight.

Vincent Kompany's team, who have drawn with West Ham and beaten Brentford in their last two games, are 1-9 to go down and 11-2 to stay up, but if Forest's penalty stands, it could make for an interesting meeting between the teams at Turf Moor on the final day.

Everton are now four points ahead of the drop zone rather than three and they are 5-1 to be playing in the Championship next season.