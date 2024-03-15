Fulham v Tottenham predictions, odds and betting tips + get £60 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Fulham v Tottenham. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Fulham v Tottenham

You can watch Fulham v Tottenham in the Premier League at 5.30pm on Saturday, March 16, live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Tottenham to win 2-1

1pt 9-1 bet365

You can bet on Fulham v Tottenham here and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM

Fulham v Tottenham odds

Fulham 5-2

Tottenham Evs

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Fulham v Tottenham team news

Fulham

Raul Jimenez (thigh) is the only injury doubt for the Cottagers.

Tottenham

Centre-back Micky van de Ven has joined Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon and Fraser Forster on the sidelines but Richarlison should return after a knee injury.

Fulham v Tottenham predictions

Tottenham claimed a significant victory in the race for Champions League qualification when winning 4-0 at ten-man Aston Villa last weekend and they will be aiming to kick on with another away success at Fulham.

Three points at Craven Cottage would take Spurs into fourth place, above Villa, who reached the Europa Conference League quarter-finals on Thursday but face a tricky trip to West Ham on Sunday.

Tottenham have been solid in the market for their visit to west London, where they lost on penalties to Fulham in the EFL Cup in the early weeks of Ange Postecoglou's reign.

Spurs won eight and drew two of their first ten Premier League matches under the Australian before taking just one point from their next five games.

A run of six home wins out of seven propelled them back into the race for the top four, although they had to come from behind in their last two victories at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Brennan Johnson scored an injury-time winner in the 2-1 victory against Brighton and Spurs' goals in their 3-1 success against Crystal Palace came in the 77th, 80th and 88th minutes.

Like highflying Liverpool, Tottenham have made a habit of scoring decisive late goals. Those comebacks have often been necessitated by a lack of clean sheets and Micky van de Ven's injury means January signing Radu Dragusin could be set for a first Premier League start.

Both teams have scored in five of Tottenham's last six league wins and a 2-1 Spurs victory appeals in the correct-score betting.

Five of their 16 top-flight wins under Postecoglou were by that margin, as were Fulham's last two losses, at home to Villa and away to Wolves.

The Cottagers are having another solid campaign under Marco Silva and their last five league results at Craven Cottage include impressive wins over leaders Arsenal, Bournemouth and Brighton.

Alex Iwobi's late goal gave them a 2-1 win at Manchester United last month but most of their best work is done at home, where they have picked up 25 of their 35 points.

Striker Rodrigo Muniz is in good goalscoring form and he should keep his place ahead of Chelsea loanee Armando Broja.

Both teams have scored in five of Fulham's last six league matches and the Cottagers are capable of troubling the Spurs backline but the visitors, with key attackers Heung-Min Son and James Maddison back in the side, should edge a lively London derby.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in five of Tottenham's last six Premier League wins

Probable teams

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi; Muniz

Subs: Cairney, Traore, Lukic, Willian, Broja, Decordova-Reid, Tete

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson; Son

Subs: Richarlison, Bentancur, Werner, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Royal, Davies

Inside info

Fulham

Star man Joao Palhinha

Top scorer Rodrigo Muniz

Penalty taker Andreas Pereira

Card magnet Joao Palhinha

Assist ace Andreas Pereira

Set-piece aerial threat Tosin Adarabioyo

Tottenham

Star man Heung-Min Son

Top scorer Heung-Min Son

Penalty taker Heung-Min Son

Card magnet Destiny Udogie

Assist ace James Maddison

Set-piece aerial threat Cristian Romero

Fulham v Tottenham b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

There have been goals at both ends in nine of Tottenham's last ten league games and the exception was last weekend's 4-0 win at Aston Villa

Brennan Johnson to score or assist a goal

The Spurs winger has contributed three goals and two assists in his last six league appearances, four of which came as a substitute

Tottenham to have more booking points

Tottenham average 26 bookings points per game this season – Fulham's average is 25 – and several of Spurs's most likely card candidates are set to start

Pays out at 13-2 with Hills

Grab £60 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Fulham v Tottenham

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Fulham v Tottenham in the Premier League.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £60 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on Fulham v Tottenham

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 6x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 6x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 6x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6x Free Bets: 4x £10 Horseracing, 2x £10 Football accas.

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.