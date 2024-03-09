Aston Villa v Tottenham predictions, odds and betting tips + get £60 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Aston Villa v Tottenham. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Aston Villa v Tottenham

You can watch Aston Villa v Tottenham in the Premier League at 1pm on Sunday, March 10, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Match prediction & best bet

Tottenham draw no bet

2pts Evs BoyleSports

Aston Villa v Tottenham odds

Aston Villa 11-8

Tottenham 13-8

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Aston Villa v Tottenham team news

Aston Villa

Jacob Ramsey was ruled out of Thursday’s goalless draw with Ajax and is a doubt while Tyrone Mings, Emiliano Buendia and Boubacar Kamara are sidelined. Pau Torres missed last week's win at Luton but is back in contention although striker Jhon Duran may miss out.

Tottenham

Richarlison is still sidelined with a knee issue and Manor Solomon, Fraser Forster and Ryan Sessegnon are also injured.

Aston Villa v Tottenham predictions

Aston Villa's Premier League fixture against Tottenham may have been slightly overlooked due to the titanic title tussle at Anfield later on Sunday but the Villa Park clash will have huge ramifications on the battle for the top four with Villa five points clear of fifth-placed Spurs.

Tottenham have one game in hand but, with Villa having only 11 matches to go, defeat could be a big blow to the Londoners’ Champions League qualification prospects, unless England receives a fifth spot next season.

Bookmakers believe the contest screams goals – both teams to score is as short as 2-7 – and it is easy to see why given the high defensive line employed by both sides and the fact that there have been goals at both ends in Tottenham’s last nine league matches.

Villa have dominated their recent rivalry, winning the last three meetings including a 2-1 success in north London in November, but Tottenham may be best prepared for the latest showdown.

Unai Emery’s side played out a goalless draw away at Ajax in the Europa Conference League on Thursday and, while they have won four of their last five league games, they have profited from a pretty soft schedule.

Villa were 3-2 winners at Luton last weekend but they needed an 89th-minute goal from Lucas Digne, having beaten Nottingham Forest 4-2 in their previous game at Villa Park.

They have conceded at least twice in each of their last four home matches, having suffered defeats to Newcastle and Manchester United prior to that thrilling victory over Forest.

Emery’s men have excelled at home this season but, having won their opening eight league games at Villa Park, they have now dropped points in three of their last five. A 1-1 draw with bottom club Sheffield United and a narrow 3-2 success over second-bottom Burnley highlighted their dip in form.

So Tottenham, fresher than their hosts, have every chance of recording a victory that would see them cut the gap on Villa to only two points.

Spurs have won seven of their last 11 league matches and they illustrated their will to win when scoring three goals in the final 13 minutes to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 victory at home to Crystal Palace last weekend.

With Heung-Min Son and James Maddison back fit and firing, Tottenham look capable of big things and score draws away at Arsenal and Manchester City highlight their capabilities on a going day.

Manager Ange Postecoglou has made a strong impression since arriving at Spurs last summer and, having lost just one of six Premier League games in 2024, his troops appeal with the draw no bet to claim a vital victory at Villa Park.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in each of Tottenham’s last nine league matches

Probable teams

Aston Villa (4-4-1-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Carlos, Moreno; Bailey, Luiz, McGinn, Diaby; Tielemans; Watkins

Subs: Digne, Iroegbunam, Rogers, Zaniolo, Lenglet, Chambers, Torres, Kesler Hayden

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner; Son

Subs: Sarr, Skipp, Scarlett, Dragusin, Davies, Lo Celso, Hojbjerg, Johnson

Inside info

Aston Villa

Star man Ollie Watkins

Top scorer Ollie Watkins

Penalty taker Douglas Luiz

Card magnet John McGinn

Assist ace Ollie Watkins

Set-piece aerial threat Diego Carlos

Tottenham

Star man Heung-Min Son

Top scorer Heung-Min Son

Penalty taker Heung-Min Son

Card magnet Destiny Udogie

Assist ace James Maddison

Set-piece aerial threat Micky van de Ven

Aston Villa v Tottenham b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

Both teams have scored in each of Tottenham’s last nine league matches while the net has bulged at both ends in Villa's last five at home

Over 10.5 corners

An entertaining encounter should produce plenty of corners and November's reverse fixture had a total of 12

Destiny Udogie to be shown a card

The Spurs left-back has collected seven yellow cards in 26 appearances this season and often catches the referee's attention

Pays out at 6-1 with bet365

