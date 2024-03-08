Arsenal v Brentford predictions, odds and betting tips + get £60 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Arsenal v Brentford. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Arsenal v Brentford

You can watch Arsenal v Brentford in the Premier League at 5.30pm on Saturday March 9, live on Sky Sports Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Arsenal to win & over 3.5 goals

2pts 13-10 bet365

Arsenal v Brentford odds

Arsenal 2-9

Brentford 12-1

Draw 6-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Arsenal v Brentford team news

Arsenal

David Raya is unable to face his parent club so Aaron Ramsdale should start in goal. Jurrien Timber is a long-term absentee and Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain doubts. However, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are expected to be fit despite being substituted early on during Monday's win at Sheffield United.

Brentford

Ben Mee has been ruled out for the season with an ankle fracture and is joined on the sidelines by Ethan Pinnock, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Josh Dasilva, Bryan Mbeumo and Kevin Schade.

Arsenal v Brentford predictions

Twenty years on from Arsenal's last Premier League triumph – a historic unbeaten one at that – they are back in the hunt to scale the summit of England's top flight once more.

The Gunners have a great opportunity to take the initiative in the title race this weekend with their two rivals for top spot, Liverpool and Manchester City, facing off on Sunday, meaning victory over Brentford for Mikel Arteta's men and a draw at Anfield would see Arsenal end the weekend top such is their superior goal difference.

Arterta will be hoping his side can register another comprehensive victory against the Bees as they look to throw down the gauntlet to the top two, and they have shown in recent weeks that is something they are more than capable of achieving.

Arsenal have won all seven of their Premier League games in 2024 by an extremely impressive 31-3 aggregate scoreline. The Gunners' magnificent seven has included 6-0 victories over Sheffield United and West Ham as well as 5-0 wins against both Crystal Palace and Burnley, while the cherry on the cake was almost certainly a 3-1 success over league leaders Liverpool at the Emirates last month.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and even Declan Rice have all been chipping in with valuable goals and there is a cohesion about Arsenal at present that suggests they are genuine title contenders.

The Gunners are setting an extremely high bar and look set to chalk up another convincing victory against Brentford, who have struggled for consistency lately.

The Bees drew 2-2 draw with Chelsea last weekend, but the Blues are an inconsistent side themselves and that point made it just four from the last 21 available for Thomas Frank's side.

Brentford have been even worse on their travels, losing seven of their last eight league road games, and, given their last away London derby saw them beaten 4-2 by an out-of-form West Ham, they look set for an extremely tough time against the rampant Gunners.

Defence has been a primary area of concern for Bees boss Frank and the season-ending injury suffered by Ben Mee has only worsened Brentford's issues at the back.

Frank's visitors have conceded 24 goals in their last ten league games and could be the next side to be put to the sword by an Arsenal side who have the bit firmly between their teeth.

Brentford are at least scoring goals. Both sides have found the net in nine of their last 11 league matches so they will be confident of landing a blow at the Emirates, where the Gunners have conceded in their last two games, and contribute to a high-scoring affair, albeit in defeat.

Arsenal's last five league games have featured at least four goals while the same is true for seven of the visitors' last ten, suggesting it could be an entertaining evening in north London.

But Arsenal should still prove far too strong and, motivated by the reward of going top ahead of Sunday's huge clash at Anfield, Arteta's men can deliver another statement of their title intent.

Key stat

Arsenal's last five Premier League games have all produced at least four goals.

Probable teams

Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Subs: Cedric, Partey, Vieira, Nelson, Trossard, Nketiah, Jesus

Brentford (3-5-2): Flekken; Zanka, Collins, Ajer; Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Reguilon; Toney, Wissa

Subs: Onyeka, Baptiste, Damsgaard, Ghoddos, Yarmolyuk, Lewis-Potter, Maupay

Inside info

Arsenal

Star man Martin Odegaard

Top scorer Bukayo Saka

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Card magnet Ben White

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Brentford

Star man Ivan Toney

Top scorer Yoane Wissa

Penalty taker Ivan Toney

Card magnet Christian Norgaard

Assist ace Mathias Jensen

Set-piece aerial threat Nathan Collins

Arsenal v Brentford b et builder predictions

Arsenal over 5.5 corners

The Gunners have racked up at least six corners in their last five games and took eight in the reverse fixture, so expect their relentless attack to force plenty against the Bees again.

Declan Rice to score or assist

Rice has notched three assists and two goals in his last four league games and, with the Gunners expected to rack up plenty of corners, his exceptional set-piece ability could be on full show again.

Kai Havertz to have 2+ shots on target

Havertz scored the sole goal in the reverse fixture, despite playing in midfield, and notched two shots on target against Sheffield United last time out, suggesting the German forward could be heavily involved against Brentford.

Pays out at 15-2 with Paddy Power

