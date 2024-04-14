2023-24 Premier League title odds: Man City 2-5 to retain title after shock defeats for Arsenal and Liverpool

Home defeats for Premier League rivals Liverpool and Arsenal made it a superb Sunday for Manchester City, who have been cut to 2-5 – from 5-4 – to claim the title for the sixth time in seven seasons.

Having thumped Luton 5-1 on Saturday, City were hoping for a slip-up from one or both of their challengers. They got the perfect outcome as Crystal Palace beat Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield before Arsenal lost 2-0 to 9-1 outsiders Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium, leaving the Citizens two points clear at the top with six games to go.

A pre-match Palace-Villa double would have paid 129-1 and late goals from Villa's Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins mean Arsenal are out to 9-2 to win the league.

Liverpool have drifted to 6-1 following their 1-0 defeat to 12-1 shots Palace. Eberechi Eze put the Eagles ahead in the 14th minute and the 2-9 Reds, thumped 3-0 at home by Atalanta in Thursday's Europa League quarter-final first leg, could not find a way back into the game.

Jurgen Klopp's side started April as 5-4 title favourites following City's goalless draw with Arsenal but the Reds' title hopes have been severely dented by a 2-2 draw at Manchester United and the loss to Palace.

Bet365 clipped City from 5-4 to 5-6 following Liverpool's setback before slashing the Citizens to 2-5 for the title after Arsenal were beaten. Klopp's men touched 9-1 before the Gunners' defeat to Villa.

There was also a huge shock in Scotland, too, where Rangers are out to 7-4, from 8-11, to win the Premiership after their 3-2 defeat at Ross County.

The Gers traded at 1-14 in-play when they led 1-0 at half-time but a stunning County comeback leaves Philippe Clement's side four points behind 4-9 title favourites Celtic with a game in hand.

