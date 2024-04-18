2023-24 Premier League Golden Boot predictions and odds: Is Cole Palmer poised to spoil the Haaland party?

Best bet

Cole Palmer's move to Chelsea from Manchester City was seen as a decent piece of business by most, but nothing more. Fast-forward to the present day and you would have to search far and wide to find somebody who doesn't have Palmer in the conversation for signing of the season.

The former City man has enjoyed an excellent season, scoring 20 goals and notching nine assists in his 27 Premier League appearances, and he has gone from a no-hoper for England's Euro 2024 squad to potentially being in Gareth Southgate's plans as a starter.

Breaking into the England set-up would have been one of Palmer's goals ahead of the season but after such an impressive campaign, there may be more achievements coming the 21-year-old's way.

The Chelsea star was 250-1 to land the Premier League Golden Boot in November but after his sensational four-goal haul against Everton on Monday, which saw him go level at the top of the scoring charts with last season's winner Erling Haaland, he has been cut to 3-1.

Palmer was 40-1 for the prize at the start of the month and 20-1 prior to the Everton game, and those prices would certainly have been worth backing, but there is a feeling that 3-1 is now too short.

While he has been impressive, nine of his 20 goals have come from the penalty spot while he has scored only four non-penalty goals against the top 15 this term. With difficult away games at Arsenal and Aston Villa up next and visits from London rivals Spurs and West Ham still to come, it may be best to look elsewhere in the market for value.

Discounting Haaland would be a brave move, given he is already joint-top of the charts and still has three games against bottom-half sides to come. He opened as the 11-10 favourite and wentas short as 1-8 in November after netting against Liverpool, but the 4-7 about the Norwegian now is far from appealing for a number of reasons.

He has scored only three goals in his last seven Premier League games – a poor return by his high standards – and has come under criticism from many pundits for a lack of cutting edge and impact in recent weeks. Pep Guardiola is known to rotate heavily and Haaland could be dropped to the bench on occasion, and some of the bigger-priced options in the Golden boot market could be worth backing as a result.

Aston Villa's 19-goal man Ollie Watkins is next in the market at 6-1 but the Villans still have some difficult games to come and the fact he is not his side's penalty taker could cost him in this race.

Mo Salah – a three-time winner of the Golden Boot – is 14-1, which seems a big price given he is already on 17 for the season. However, his and the Reds' form have been inconsistent for a while and it is another 17-goal man who makes most appeal at the prices.

Alexander Isak, with the exception of perhaps Palmer, is the Premier League's most in-form player right now. The Newcastle forward has scored seven goals in as many league games and his dominant display against Spurs last Saturday suggests he may still have more to come.

The Magpies still have to welcome Sheffield United, who they beat 8-0 in the reverse fixture, to St James' Park while they also have favourable games against Burnley, Brighton and Brentford to come.

The big Swede was 80-1 at one point in the season and any punters who got on at that price would be laughing now, but 14-1 is still good value and the in-form Isak looks a solid bet to land the Premier League Golden Boot next month.

