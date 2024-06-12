Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

All matches 7.45pm Thursday

St Patrick's vs Shamrock Rovers draw

1pt 5-2 bet365, Hills

Shelbourne draw no bet vs Waterford

3pts 8-13 general

Drogheda to beat Galway

1pt 9-2 Betfair, BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Sligo draw no bet vs Dundalk

1pt 15-8 Betfair, Paddy Power

Athlone to beat Bray

2pts 23-10 general

League of Ireland predictions

The draw looks overpriced as St Patrick's Athletic host League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers on Thursday.

Saints have had a woeful time since Stephen Kenny took over and a lucky win over Galway United is his only victory in six games. Still, those matches have all been close, and Rovers remain unconvincing.

It will likely be a close contest with Richmond Park set to be rocking and a small wager on the draw is advised.

Shelbourne remain the team to catch despite a damaging recent loss at home to Sligo. They rallied to beat Dundalk and should, at worst, get a draw in Waterford. Blues are still coughing up goals regularly and Shels have lost just three of their 21 matches.

Drogheda look underrated in the market for their game against Galway in Terryland. Galway produced probably their worst effort of the season in Derry last week, although Drogs backers will be hoping Gary Deegan can start in midfield after a recent minor injury.

Sligo look a little big at Dundalk, having scored five goals on their last visit there and merit a draw-no bet wager, while the prices for Bohemians and Derry seem about right.

In Division One, Athlone are going really well and look too big for their visit to Bray Wanderers. Town lead Bray by three points with a game in hand and Dean Ebbe is on nine goals and thriving.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.