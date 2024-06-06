Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

Derry to beat Galway

7.45pm Friday

3pts 4-5 general

Sligo to beat Waterford

7.45pm Friday

1pt 14-5 general

League of Ireland weekend predictions

Derry City ought to have enough to beat Galway United and maintain the heat on both Shelbourne and champions Shamrock Rovers in the title race.

City whipped Waterford on Monday and will be intent on revenge after picking up a paltry point from their two previous games against promoted Galway this term.

Odds of 4-5 would look a gift earlier in the season. Galway have been excellent on their return to the top flight so far but, with Derry now nearly at full strength, they may struggle this time around.

There is not much between Waterford and Sligo in the standings and Rovers, fresh from two big wins last week, look value at the RSC.

The visitors are a good team on the break and the Blues were really poor when losing 3-0 in Derry on Monday.

Shelbourne host a resurgent Dundalk, while Saint Patrick's are struggling under Stephen Kenny and face a Drogheda side who are also desperately in need of a win. The odds look correct in those matches.

