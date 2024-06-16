- More
Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: Back England to win 3-1 at 11-1 odds and get a 40-1 boosted odds offer for England to beat Serbia with Paddy Power
Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions
Serbia vs England: Correct-score prediction
- England to win 3-1 @9-1 with Paddy Power
- Where to Watch: BBC
- Match Time & Stadium: Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, Sunday June 16 at 8pm
Backing England to beat Serbia 3-1 is available at 11-1, which is more than enough to spark your Sunday to life. England scored three goals without reply in their recent friendly win over Bosnia-Herzegovina but lost 1-0 against Iceland in their latest outing. Backing them to bounce back with another three goals in a 3-1 victory could pay off on Sunday.
Poland vs Netherlands: Correct-score prediction
- Netherlands to win 2-0 @6-1 with Paddy Power
- Where to Watch: BBC
- Match Time & Stadium: Arena Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Sunday June 16 at 2pm
The Netherlands and Poland last met in the Uefa Nations League in 2022 when The Oranje won 2-0. They scored two goals in each of their last three games against the Poles and we're backing another 2-0 win.
Slovenia vs Denmark: Correct-score prediction
- Denmark to win 2 - 1 @7-1 with Paddy Power
- Where to Watch: ITV
- Match Time & Stadium: Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart, Sunday June 16 at 5pm
Flicking through the stats associated with this game, it's noteworthy that Denmark have never lost to Slovenia and enjoyed a 2-1 win in two of their last three meetings with the other game ending in a 1-1 draw. Another narrow Danish victory is possible.
Odds are accurate at the time of publishing and subject to change.
