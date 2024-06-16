Racing Post logo
Betting offers

Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: Back England to win 3-1 at 11-1 odds and get a 40-1 boosted odds offer for England to beat Serbia with Paddy Power

Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: Back England to win 3-1 and get a 40-1 boosted odds offer for England to win

Today's Euro 2024 Correct Score Predictions

Excitement is in the air as England carry the hopes and dreams of a nation to Germany. The Three Lions begin with a potential banana skin against Serbia on Sunday and online sportsbook giants Paddy Power are rolling out the red carpet to celebrate. New customers can bet on the game using the Paddy Power app or website and claim a massive 40-1 boosted odds for England to win before kick-off. We will explain how in this article.

Your Paddy Power welcome bonus is ready and waiting. Simply follow the steps on this page to create an account, deposit funds, bet on football and get £40 in free bets when you bet just £1

Serbia vs England: Correct-score prediction

  • England to win 3-1 @9-1 with Paddy Power
  • Where to Watch: BBC
  • Match Time & Stadium: Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, Sunday June 16 at 8pm
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

40/1 England to Win, England v Serbia

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy
CLAIM OFFER

Backing England to beat Serbia 3-1 is available at 11-1, which is more than enough to spark your Sunday to life. England scored three goals without reply in their recent friendly win over Bosnia-Herzegovina but lost 1-0 against Iceland in their latest outing. Backing them to bounce back with another three goals in a 3-1 victory could pay off on Sunday.

Poland vs Netherlands: Correct-score prediction

  • Netherlands to win 2-0 @6-1 with Paddy Power
  • Where to Watch: BBC
  • Match Time & Stadium: Arena Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Sunday June 16 at 2pm

The Netherlands and Poland last met in the Uefa Nations League in 2022 when The Oranje won 2-0. They scored two goals in each of their last three games against the Poles and we're backing another 2-0 win.

Slovenia vs Denmark: Correct-score prediction

  • Denmark to win 2 - 1 @7-1 with Paddy Power
  • Where to Watch: ITV
  • Match Time & Stadium: Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart, Sunday June 16 at 5pm

Flicking through the stats associated with this game, it's noteworthy that Denmark have never lost to Slovenia and enjoyed a 2-1 win in two of their last three meetings with the other game ending in a 1-1 draw. Another narrow Danish victory is possible.

Odds are accurate at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.


